Rise Health Rebrands as Primor Health, Signaling Next Phase of Growth as a Multi-State Primary Care Platform

Rebrand reflects platform maturity, unified operating model, and commitment to clinical excellence across Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Health, a primary care platform backed by Lorient Capital and Martis Capital, today announced it has rebranded as Primor Health, reflecting the organization's evolution from an acquisition-focused growth phase into a performance-driven, clinically integrated platform.

Primor Health operates across three states (Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas) with nearly 80 providers serving patients through 17 locations. The rebrand coincides with the platform's strategic shift toward organic performance, operational discipline, and measurable patient outcomes.

"This rebrand represents who we are today and where we're headed," said Antoinne Harris, CEO of Primor Health. "We've spent the past two years building a strong foundation integrating nine practices, unifying our technology, and assembling a talented team. Now we're focused on what matters most: continuing to deliver excellent care, strengthening our communities, and building a high-performing organization our providers and teammates are proud to be part of."

The new identity is anchored by the Primor Care Model – described by the company as "one engine, two gears" – a clinical operating framework that drives performance and outcomes in both fee-for-service and value-based care without choosing between them. The model integrates quality performance, analytics, intelligent technology, and revenue optimization into a single system designed to compound clinical and operational results. The platform has already deployed ambient AI technology for clinical documentation, with additional capabilities in development.

Primor Health remains focused on primary care and will continue to look to grow through a combination of organic performance, selective density expansion within its existing footprint, and intentional geographic entry into new markets where leadership alignment and infrastructure support sustained performance.

The rebrand is effective immediately. The company's updated website, visual identity, and brand presence will roll out across all locations and platforms in the coming weeks.

About Primor Health

Primor Health is a primary care platform operating across Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. The company is approaching 80 providers spread across 17 locations. Primor Health combines clinical excellence, operational discipline, and intelligent technology to deliver meaningful care and lasting impact for patients, providers, and communities. Primor Health is backed by Lorient Capital and Martis Capital. For more information, visit www.primorhealth.com.

About Lorient Capital

Lorient Capital is a healthcare-focused investment firm that partners with founders and management teams to help build enduring businesses that aim to improve outcomes and reduce costs across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.lorientcap.com.

About Martis Capital

Based in San Francisco, Washington, DC and Miami, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information, visit www.martiscapital.com.

SOURCE Rise Health