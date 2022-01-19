Rise in Cases of Chronic Diseases to Help FFPE Tissue Samples Market Exceed Valuation of US$ 2.75 Bn by 2031, says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global FFPE tissue samples market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. A notable increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic disorders globally is estimated to lead to high revenue-generation opportunities in the global market for FFPE tissue samples in the years to come.

FFPE tissues find wide application in a procedure named immunohistochemistry (IHC), where tissue segments are placed on a slide and then in an antibodies solution in order to bind to specific proteins or structures. Hence, rising use of FFPE tissues in IHC is creating lucrative prospects in the FFPE tissue samples market.

FFPE tissues are considered one of the crucial part in the study of cancer or oncology. Scientists are inclining toward the use of FFPE tissues in order to study specific proteins as preserved tumor tissues show very distinctive morphologies. In the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the number of people suffering from different cancer types as well as other severe diseases. This factor is creating high demand for FFPE tissue samples around the world.

FFPE Tissue Samples Market: Key Findings

The FFPE tissue samples market is estimated to be driven by many factors such as remarkable developments in molecular assays through the use of FFPE tissue samples blocks and progress in the field of molecular biological techniques. Furthermore, developments in scientific extractions and recovery techniques and advancements in the field of molecular organic strategies are likely to boost the demand for FFPE tissue samples in the years ahead.

Rising popularity of the concept of personalized medicine has resulted in the increase in the need of working on a huge number of samples by histopathologists. This factor is likely to lead to increased demand for the FFPE tissue samples from across the globe during the forecast period.

Onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in rise in the demand for FFPE tissue samples as the number of patient population is increasing around the world. Hence, the market is expected to have a positive impact of the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, players are increasing efforts to offer improved solutions to supply chain issues amid the pandemic.

FFPE Tissue Samples Market: Growth Boosters

Rising need for the examination and diagnosis of different diseases are generating sales avenues in the FFPE tissue samples market

Increased use of technique across different end-use segments such as diagnostic laboratories, specialized clinics, and research & scientific laboratories is fueling business prospects in the market

Surge in prevalence of cancer is anticipated to boost the demand for FFPE tissues samples in the years ahead

FFPE Tissue Samples Market: Regional Analysis

The market is anticipated to continue gaining promising expansion avenues in North America , owing to several factors such as technological advancements and rise in the use of FFPE tissues samples in the regional healthcare industry

, owing to several factors such as technological advancements and rise in the use of FFPE tissues samples in the regional healthcare industry Increase in cancer patient pool and improving healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific are prognosticated to help in the growth of the FFPE tissue samples market in this region

FFPE Tissue Samples Market: Key Players

The report profiles following market players:

BioChain Institute, Inc.

AMSBIO

Discovery Life Sciences

Cureline

Lab-Ally

Geneticist, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

PrecisionMed, Inc.

REPROCELL, Inc.

ProteoGenex

TriStar Technology Group LLC

FFPE Tissue Samples Market Segmentation

Application

Genomic Study & Analysis

Whole Genome Sequencing & Amplification



Next Generation Sequencing



DNA Extraction

Proteomic Study & Analysis

Protein Extraction



Clinical Proteomics

Tissue Sample Type

FFPE Normal Tissue Samples

FFPE Diseased Tissue Samples

End User

Research & Scientific Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialized Clinics

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

