Rise in Next-Generation ATMs and Distribution on Bank Premises Sparks Globak Cardless ATM Market Growth to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardless ATM Market by Type, Technology, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cardless ATM Market was valued at $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.



The Cardless ATM Market is likely to experience a significant growth rate of 10.6% from 2022-2031 owing to increasing market demand from banking sector.



Users may access their accounts and make cash withdrawals at cardless or contactless ATMs without using a physical card. Users normally require the app from their banking institution, or the card details kept in the digital wallet to utilize the cardless option at the ATM.

Further, users of cardless ATMs can conduct ATM transactions using their bank's mobile app. Furthermore, cardless ATMs are a practical means to access funds from a bank account if the user forgets their debit card or would like to touch an ATM's screen as little as possible. In addition, clients who use cardless ATMs may rapidly set up the withdrawal on their banking app before making the withdrawal at any equipped ATM. They can also use their banking app to find the nearby ATMs, banks, and other institutions on the digital map.



Key factors driving the growth of the cardless ATM market include Banks use cardless ATMs to allow their clients the option of cash withdrawal, transfer, and deposit. The growth of IoT technology and the incorporation of data analysis tools, for example, will also help fuel cardless ATM market expansion.

Further, the market is experiencing growth owing to the rise in number of ATMs of the newest generation and the ongoing shift in the distribution of cardless ATMs on bank premises. Bank branches typically have cardless ATMs installed to make cash withdrawals, deposits, and transfers more convenient.

Moreover, the expansion of the cardless ATM market is fueled by the degree of technological development in IoT technologies, such as the inclusion of data analysis tools. Further, one of the main factors propelling the growth of the cardless automated teller machine (ATM) industry is the rising adoption of smartphones. The expanding sales of inexpensive smartphones have increased the penetration of smartphones in emerging nations.

Many functions that are often only seen in high-end smartphones have been implemented into low-cost handsets. Moreover, NFC chips allow smartphones to exchange data with other NFC-enabled devices in cardless ATMs when using the peer-to-peer communication architecture. On the other hand, a smartphone can scan QR codes on the ATM screen while doing QR code verification. Throughout the projected period, these factors are anticipated to propel the expansion of the worldwide cardless ATM market.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Banks & financial institutions are distributing smart & contactless ATMs to provide a better experience to their customers, which is projected to boost the growth of the cardless ATM market. Further encouraging the demand for cardless ATMs among end users is the spike in integration of next-generation smart ATMs that can be remotely serviced, which is projected to support the expansion of the cardless ATM industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased penetration of smartphones

Security and convenience offered by cardless ATMs

Restraints

Less availability of cardless ATMs

Device incompatibility

Opportunities

Increase in adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning

Emergence of biometric ATMs

Key Market Segments

By Type

On-site ATM

Off-site ATM

Others

By Technology

Near-field Communication (NFC)

Quick Response (QR) Codes

Biometric Verification

By End User

Bank and Financial Institutions

Independent ATM Deployer

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fujitsu

Santander Group

GRG Banking

NCR Corporation

HSBC Bank A.S.

Wells Fargo

Barclays Bank PLC

ICICI Bank Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sky7dl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets