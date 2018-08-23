Rise in Prevalence of STDs Reported by CDC Supports Continued Development of Novel Solutions, Like Evofem's Product in Development, Amphora®, for the Prevention of Chlamydia

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ : EVFM ) ("Evofem" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, believes that new data recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the increasing rates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the United States support the continued need for and clinical development of Amphora® (L-lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel for the prevention of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhea in women.

The CDC reported this week at the National STD Prevention Conference in Washington that rates of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia have climbed for the fourth consecutive year in the United States. Last year, nearly 2.3 million U.S. cases of these STDs were diagnosed, according to preliminary data, an increase of over 200,000 cases as compared with 2016.1

Amphora is being studied as an on-demand vaginal contraceptive and for the prevention of certain STDs. Evofem is conducting a Phase 2b double-blinded placebo-controlled efficacy trial (AMPREVENCE) to evaluate Amphora for the prevention of urogenital acquisition of Chlamydia trachomatis (primary endpoint) and Neisseria gonorrhea (secondary endpoint) in women. This clinical trial is actively enrolling 844 women at up to 50 centers in the United States for a four-month interventional period and subsequent one-month follow-up period.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for Amphora for the prevention of urogenital chlamydia in women. Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new therapies to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs.

"As the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases continues to rise, there is an increasing need for preventive measures. We believe the AMPREVENCE trial will provide data in support of Amphora's use to prevent these infections in women," said Kelly Culwell, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Evofem Biosciences. "With the growing epidemic of STDs, and chlamydia in particular, we have the potential to address a significant unmet medical need with a preventative therapeutic."

The Company expects to report top-line data by year-end 2018 from its confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial of Amphora for contraception. Assuming positive results, Evofem expects to re-submit the Amphora New Drug Application (NDA) in the first half of 2019 which, if approved by the FDA, would position the Company to commercialize Amphora as the first and only hormone-free, on-demand contraceptive drug in early 2020.

