Rise Interactive Partners with P33 and 50,000feet to Support the Launch of the 'Come Back to Move Forward' Campaign to Bring Top-Tier Tech Talent Back to Chicago

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad and one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, is partnering with 50,000feet and P33 to attract and retain top-tier tech talent back to Chicago.

This first-of-a-kind initiative, which is online at https://gotechchicago.com , connects mid-career, cream-of-the-crop tech talent by providing visibility and access to high-caliber networking and lucrative job opportunities at Chicago's most innovative startups and corporations.

"Chicago is uniquely positioned to serve as a global leader in technology and business innovation. With three of the nation's top universities, a strong history of corporate tech investments, and a cost of living unmatched by other large U.S. metropolises, the city is an ideal home for young tech talent," says Erin Amico, CMO of P33, a nonprofit focused on making Chicagoland one of the best places to work in tech. "The opportunity now is making sure that tech professionals across the country see the value in starting and building their careers here. Rise, our agency leading the charge on digital communications, is poised to exceed expectations in targeting and nurturing our audience."

"Rise is eager to invest in the growth of Chicago's tech community, especially as it relates to profiling Chicago as one of the most diversified and inclusive tech ecosystems in the country," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive. "The remarkable vision of the leadership at P33, paired with the innovation I already see with teams at Rise, should make local leaders in business very excited for Chicago's future."

"Rarely do you get the opportunity to be a part of such an important initiative for the city in which your company was born. 50,000feet is honored to serve as a creative partner to help bring the best and brightest talent back to Chicago," shared Braden Kline, Account Director at 50,000feet. "The resources, enthusiasm and collaboration by so many incredible institutions and startups in Chicago speak to our collective commitment—we're very proud to be part of this important initiative."

This significant investment in Chicago's economic growth comes shortly after Rise's 2020 announcements of rebranding and an expanded leadership team, signaling a launchpad for the company's growth in 2021.

"Rise clients know we're experts at leveraging digital to drive brand awareness, and we're eager to make the Chicago tech economy our next client," Fisher says. "We look forward to building on our history of success in a lasting way for this great city."

About P33

P33 is a privately funded non-profit focused on driving inclusive, global tech and innovation for Chicagoland. P33's work is anchored in deep research and is driven by a need to unlock the potential of the digital age to solve some of the toughest problems facing Chicago, such as equitable access to digital careers, talent retention, deep science commercialization and gaps in our growth stage startup ecosystem. Formed in 2019, P33 is co-chaired by Penny Pritzker, former Secretary of Commerce and founder and chairwoman of PSP Partners; Chris Gladwin, CEO and Co-founder of Ocient and Cleversafe; and Kelly Walsh, President of the Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago.

About 50,000feet

50,000feet is a creative agency dedicated to helping brands and businesses soar. Working hand in hand with our clients we bring strategy and creative together to deliver messages that move markets. Our work is a direct result of the strategy that initiates it, providing valuable insight while offering inspiration for future creative flight. Because for us, it's about enabling our clients to reach new heights. Onward and Upward. Learn more at 50000feet.com

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency, driving better business outcomes for enterprise brands with a proven approach to cross-channel media management and customer experience. Rise is the only performance marketing agency powered by Connex®, a cross-channel media optimization platform that enables the agency's analytical marketers to invest each dollar where it will drive the greatest return. Rise combines media expertise with an award-winning customer experience practice to drive, engage, and convert customers better than its clients' competition. Rise is part of Quad's integrated marketing offering and is fueled by the most data-driven marketing minds around the globe, helping leading brands such as ULTA Beauty, Stanley Steemer, Quill, and others make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit QUAD.com.

