Rise Interactive Wins 8th Award in 2020 for Web Development Services

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies of 2019, has won its 8th award this year for website development. The latest recognition from the 2020 WebAwards includes Best Non-Profit Website and Outstanding Healthcare Website, joining previous accolades from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) in the dotCOMM Awards, Global B2C Website of the Year in the Global Digital Excellence Awards, Best Healthcare Provider Website in the Internet Advertising Awards, Best Website Overall for Healthcare and Non-Profit industries in the Hermes Creative Awards, and Gold recognition in the Healthcare Advertising Awards.

This collection of awards reflects the success of two enterprise website projects led by Rise: American Lung Association and Nicklaus Children's Hospital. The latter project comprised an analytical re-mapping of site navigation for SEO, resulting in 92% higher YoY traffic after just one month post-launch.

"There are a lot of web design shops that create nice designs, but for us, it was important to stay on a trajectory for success with an accountable creative partner that could deliver against performance KPIs. We wanted an agency that understood our organization's needs and could communicate who we are as a brand to stand out in the pediatric healthcare space," said Marcia Diaz de Villegas, Marketing and Brand Officer for Nicklaus Children's Health System.

Julia Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer at American Lung Association, shared that the long-awaited brand and web refresh of Lung.org was the culmination of nearly a year-long process. "We have over a million new users every month, so we consider our website to be an extremely important asset of our identity. The highly-anticipated launch date for our new site occurred in a time of uncertainty, but Rise showed agility and commitment to our mission, resulting in a remarkable partnership with American Lung Association."

Rise's work with each of these organizations included comprehensive redesign, SEO-fueled content migrations, restructured site navigation for improved customer experience, and more. Rise's wide expertise across performance marketing enabled a unique approach to website work, with SEO and web development teams collaborating in lock-step to deliver data-driven, search-optimized websites built to make an immediate impact on clients' performance goals.

"Our clients today are under more pressure than ever to demonstrate the ROI of their marketing spend. In order for brands to drive better results overall, there must be a balance between media investments and the time investments that are required to deliver flawless user experiences and organic results via SEO," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive. "It is truly rewarding to partner with future-focused brands like the American Lung Association and Nicklaus Children's Hospital who understand the importance and impact that UX and SEO can have on the performance of a marketing program. When we can combine our analytical chops to pair data insights with elegant design, the results really do speak for themselves."

Jean Zhang, Rise's Vice President of Customer Experience, recently hosted a virtual event with marketing leaders at American Lung Association and Nicklaus Children's Hospital. During the event, Zhang shared that 48% of consumers cited a website's design as the top factor in deciding the credibility of a business.

"Our work goes beyond sophisticated design, and I'm proud to see it recognized by these awards," says Zhang. "We know that the visual experience is one the greatest influences on a website visitor's online conversions and overall engagement; what takes Rise's web development service to the next level is how we power these decisions with data to support the decisions we make with our clients' investment."

