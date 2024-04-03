RISE LAUNCHES NEW EFFORT TO PROTECT SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA FROM DEADLY FLOOD DISASTERS

Nonprofit's new "Riverine Community Resilience Challenge" offers entrepreneurs $1 million for innovative flood warning, building and landscape, community insurance solutions

NORFOLK, Va., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As climate change fuels more frequent and intense storms, RISE Resilience Innovations is challenging the world's entrepreneurs to develop new solutions that protect vulnerable Southwest Virginia residents from dangerous flood disasters.

Inspired by two massive flood events in 2021 and 2022 that left one person dead and millions in property damage, the nonprofit's 2024 Riverine Community Resilience Challenge offers innovators up to $1 million for the development of products that protect life and property.

"Our riverine communities in Southwest Virginia are increasingly vulnerable to catastrophic flood events that can change lives in an instant," said RISE Executive Director, Paul Robinson, Ph.D. "As these threats become more severe and frequent, we're hoping to accelerate the development of new advanced warning systems, new building and landscape solutions and community-based insurance programs. We know we can make a difference here in Southwest Virginia and, ultimately, in interior communities worldwide."

Since forming in 2018, RISE has been on a mission to find, fund and scale innovative solutions to climate-induced problems. Southwest Virginia's rich biodiversity and socio-economic fabric offer a unique testbed for entrepreneurs who are looking to develop, test and refine innovative solutions that enhance environmental adaptability, said Robinson.

"This Challenge gives entrepreneurs a rare opportunity to validate their technologies in real-world conditions," said RISE Chief Strategy and Communications Officer, Betsy Hnath. "It creates a new living laboratory in Southwest Virginia to help develop sustainable solutions that can later be adapted to help people and communities across the globe. We're excited to see the proposals."

Each RISE Challenge winner receives state and federal grants and revenue-backed loan funding to put business success firmly within reach. In five years, RISE's accomplishments have continued to grow, helping communities develop everything from a mobile app to help drivers navigate flooded roads to powering emergency services with kinetic energy from traffic.

The organization's accomplishments include:

$7+ Million in funding and support for small business innovators

300+ Submissions from 30 countries

400+ People trained in resiliency related industries

$48+ Million raised by RISE funded businesses

35+ Novel Pilot Projects

175+ Jobs created or retained

For more information about RISE and how to apply for the 2024 Riverine Community Resilience Challenge, visit riseresilience.org.

About RISE Resilience

RISE is a Virginia-based nonprofit dedicated to finding, funding and scaling innovative solutions for coastal communities facing the impacts of flooding and other climate-related challenges. Since 2018, RISE has deployed over $7 million to support more than 35 businesses and established the only ecosystem and living lab for coastal resilience entrepreneurs.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Betsy Hnath, Chief Strategy & Communications Officer

Email: [email protected]

C: 757-513-7550

SOURCE RISE Resilience Innovations