Rise Logistics, CSPA Group's Distribution Partner, Sells Out Entire First Order of CannaStrips™ to Four Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces its flagship product, CannaStripsTM, has been delivered to multiple new stores.

Rise Logistics received the order last week and successfully delivered the entire stock of CannaStripsTM THC to four stores listed below. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, CSPA Group, Inc., recently filled a purchase order to deliver CannaStripsTM THC to Rise Logistics to sell into their roster of 200+ stores.

Purple Star - SF

Redstone Delivery - Oakland

Elevated - SF

Fire Farms - Sacramento

To keep up with the rapidly increasing demand, the Company is preparing a shipment in anticipation of the next order coming in shortly.

Casey Fenwick, President of LDS, stated, "We know Rise Logistics can move a large amount of product and this is really the beginning. The Rise Logistics sales team has solid relationships with retailers and, combined with the affordable price of CannaStripsTM, will make this roll out beneficial for both parties."

In addition to the distribution by Rise Logistics, the Company has also self-distributed its CannaStripsTM THC to two additional stores:

Highway 33- Crows Landing

The Jet Room- Adelanto

The Jet Room is a retail partner the Company teamed up with for the most recent High Times Dope Cup Event in the desert (the "Event") in order to legally sell CannaStripsTM at the Event. The Event went extremely well; the demand for CannaStripsTM resulted in the retailer selling the entire inventory of CannaStripsTM THC prior to the conclusion of the Event having the Company to make an urgent delivery of extra CannaStripsTM on the second day.

The Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "I started this journey to make CannaStripsTM available to everyone. This product helps so many people in a number of different ways, which is why I wanted to remove the choice at the register."

About CSPA Group, Inc.

CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-Permitted and State-Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. CSPA manufactures extracted oils and distillates, and produces CannaStripsTM under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., a British Columbia corporation.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

