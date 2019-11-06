Rise of Cloud and Colocation Data Centers Fuels the Need for Modular UPS Systems

" Asia-Pacific is a key growth region for small power range UPS, with strong demand from China and India , followed by the emerging economies of the Middle East and developing countries of Africa and Latin America ," said Suba Arunkumar, Research Manager , Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan . "Meanwhile, the US and Western European countries will continue to dominate the above-100 kVA range due to opportunities in the data centers and backup segments that require lead-acid batteries (LABs) ."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market, Forecast to 2025, examines the current competitive structure of the market and the ways in which it is likely to change. It assesses current and future trends in the segments of rotary and static, as well as single-phase and three-phase UPS systems. The geographic markets covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3uw

"As demand is gradually shifting towards lithium-ion for certain applications, offering both lithium-ion and LAB product lines will give manufacturers a competitive edge," noted Arunkumar. "Another important trend influencing the UPS market is the advent of smartphones, wearables, remote patient monitoring, and 3D printing. As these devices are sensitive to power fluctuations, there is a strong requirement for online UPS and power conditioners to protect them from current and voltage fluctuations."

Manufacturers will find additional revenue opportunities by:

Expanding in regions with high growth potential and setting up facilities and distributor chains that significantly reduce the supply chain costs.

Enhancing their technology and product portfolios as well as marketing their products globally.

Collaborating with local vendors and OEMs.

Offering a separate product line with lithium-ion batteries.

Developing a leaner, highly efficient UPS with a small footprint.

Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Energy Storage Growth Partnership Service program.

Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market, Forecast to 2025

ME6A-27

