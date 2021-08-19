Rise of Korean Flavors: KPOP Foods Brings Korean Flavors to More Than 1,300 Retail Locations Across the U.S.

KPOP Foods Brings Korean Flavors to More Than 1,300 Retail Locations, including Fresh Thyme Market and The Fresh Market Tweet this

With humble beginnings as a successful Kickstarter campaign by two UCLA Anderson students, the Company has evolved from a modest Amazon store-front to occupying retail shelves throughout the United States. KPOP Foods is currently in popular retail chains such as Bristol Farms, Lowe's Foods, Hy-Vee, as well as independent local markets. Recent retail additions expected to launch in Q4 of this year include Safeway Eastern, Acme Markets, Giant Foods, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and Albertsons in Texas.

From July 2020 to July 2021, KPOP Foods has experienced a growth of nearly 400% in store count. With the addition of Fresh Thyme Market and The Fresh Market in August 2021, the Company is showing no signs of slowing its retail expansion and its quest of bringing Korean flavors to the mainstream.

About KPOP Foods

KPOP Foods is a modern food brand that invites you to discover and enjoy Korean food and flavors through its delicious products. Led by co-founders Mike Kim and Theo Lee, and the company's Head of Product, celebrity chef Chris Oh, KPOP Foods is on a mission to spread Korean flavors to the world. All KPOP Foods' products are available to order at kpopfoods.com, Amazon Prime, and at a retail store near you . Learn more about KPOP Foods by visiting kpopfoods.com or following us on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

SOURCE KPOP Foods

Related Links

www.kpopfoods.com

