Rise of NDI Adoption Inspires Certification Program

Mass Product Developers Partner with NDI to Improve User Interoperability

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NDI, the tech company known for its widely adopted video connectivity standard, is shaping the next generation of products through its "NDI Certified program." Designed to increase harmonious interoperability, NDI's certification program plays an instrumental role within the dynamic and ever-growing NDI ecosystem of devices, applications, and workflows.

NDI

Among surveyed broadcast professionals who are leveraging IP around the world, NDI is the most used IP-based technology (Source: Haivision's Broadcast Transformation Report 2023). To support the rate of adoption of NDI users and innovation from manufacturers, the program ensures each new device and advancement made adheres to the NDI standard to enhance the connectivity experience for end users and installers alike. To date, there are over 50 devices certified from companies like Atomos, JVC, Kiloview, Marshall, Panasonic, Telycom, Vizrt, and over two dozen cameras, converters, encoders/decoders, switchers, and controllers by the end of the year.

Products that become NDI Certified have been thoroughly tested by the NDI team, validating that each NDI equipment can seamlessly communicate, exchange data, and function together. Devices will also be tested against criteria defined for different formats and in turn, the badges will inform the end user by communicating which NDI formats the device is enabled to support.

Each individual device model is analyzed by the manufacturer's specs and inspects interoperability testing, glass-to-glass latency, image compression and quality, NDI format* and codecs supported, user interface experience and configuration settings.

Key Benefits of NDI Certified Products

Certified equipment offers consistent performance even in innovative and creative integrations , ranging from educational environments to dynamic signage, driving innovation in learning and business communication.

, ranging from educational environments to dynamic signage, driving innovation in learning and business communication. Scalability becomes simplified , allowing organizations to expand their NDI systems without concerns about compatibility problems or performance.

, allowing organizations to expand their NDI systems without concerns about compatibility problems or performance. Certified devices are less prone to issues, allowing users to spend more time creating and less time troubleshooting .

. The overall NDI ecosystem of products becomes more interoperable and consistent, benefiting all product manufacturers that are part of it.

Benefiting both the licensees and the end users, NDI Certified devices empower them to focus on creativity, communication, and collaboration rather than compatibility concerns. NDI Certified licensees use NDI's most advanced technology for development in hardware or software.

"The NDI Certification Program is so much more than mere proof of product compatibility. It is a signpost to the industry that AV over IP is mature, that it is reliable and that it is to be trusted. We have been a proud member of the NDI Certification Program from the earliest days," said Steven Liang, VP of Product Development at Lumens. "It has both helped us shape our next generation products and given our customers the confidence to make facility-wide investments in NDI technology, based on clearly defined standards. The results have been overwhelmingly positive with customers worldwide empowered to accelerate their transition to IP."

The NDI - Network Device Interface community of users and adopters is vast as NDI setups consist of a wide array of elements: encoders, displays, cameras, audio devices, controllers, and more. These elements often originate from different manufacturers, each utilizing their own protocols, technologies, and user interfaces. Now, AV installers and professionals, and all users can find all these certified products by browsing the comprehensive NDI Product Finder, available at the company's website.

"Because of the growing popularity of NDI across the globe, there are many NDI products popping up everywhere, without proper vetting, so they aren't working to the true interoperability that NDI is known for. With the new NDI Certified badge, which all of our NDI capable products have at Vizrt, we can say with certainty and confidence that you can simply connect your devices, and it'll work as expected," says Christopher McLendon, Senior Product Manager at Vizrt.

"We're always thinking how we can best support the rapidly growing product ecosystem and this program unifies more devices in different use cases to connect, while not limiting how they use NDI," said Andrew Vasquez, Head of Support at NDI. "We plan to continue the growth of certification to include software later this year, and in early 2024 you will see more device categories being certified including PTZ controllers, Network switches, Monitors and more."

ABOUT NDI

NDI, a fast-growing tech company, is removing the limits to video connectivity. NDI – Network Device Interface – is used by millions of customers worldwide and has been adopted by more media organizations than any other IP standard, creating the industry's largest IP ecosystem of products.

NDI allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP; it can encode, transmit and receive many streams of high quality, low-latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real-time. The growth of NDI is backed by a growing community of installers, developers, AV professionals, and users who are deeply engaged with the company through community events and initiatives. NDI is a part of Vizrt. For more information: https://ndi.video/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Interdependence Public Relations

Angelic Venegas

(847) 977-5601

369796@email4pr.com

SOURCE NDI