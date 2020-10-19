Rise Of Substance Use & Mental Health Challenges Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic -- Exclusive White Paper, Sponsored By TenEleven Group & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Those in the health and human services field don't need statistics to know that the current pandemic is having an adverse effect on mental health. A recent survey found that 45 percent of Americans feel the coronavirus outbreak is having a detrimental effect on their mental health. At the same time, the number of suspected drug overdoses has steadily increased from 18 percent in March to 42 percent in May.

This white paper outlines the pandemic's effect on mental health, including contributing factors and affected populations. It also describes the impact of COVID-19 on patient access to health care, and provides suggested safety measures, regulatory changes and guidelines for health and human service providers.

This white paper has been provided to OPEN MINDS readers free of charge, courtesy of TenEleven Group. To download "Rise Of Substance Use & Mental Health Challenges Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic," and learn how to successfully and efficiently provide telehealth services, please click here .

TenEleven Group, LLC is a software and services company focused on providing solutions for health and human service agencies to manage their end-to-end business processes from intake to outcomes. Our commitment to our customers is to provide the guidance and technology support necessary to thrive in a performance-based payment system. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health service types such as Inpatient, Outpatient, Home and Community Based Services and more. Learn more about TenEleven Group, LLC .

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

