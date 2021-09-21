Rise of the 'Chief Empathy Officer': global leaders prioritise wellbeing and ESG commitments

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Executive Wellbeing Index from premium health insurer Bupa Global shows board-level executives now rate empathy as the most important leadership trait, citing inclusive leadership qualities as essential to improving workplace wellbeing.

Two in five business leaders say there's already a 'Chief Empathy Officer' at their company, and a further 24% plan to introduce the role in the next year.

This comes as they express their fears about the economic impact of the pandemic. Just 19% are optimistic about global recovery compared to 32% in 2020's Index.

Despite this many businesses are predicted to increase their spending on mental health support in the coming year; by up to 30% in some markets.

This will pay for initiatives including new mental-health related roles, paid sick days and private medical insurance. There will also be a greater emphasis on flexible working and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

As part of this great 're-set' and with widespread attention on climate change, employees, investors and customers are all now looking for strong ESG values. Leaders will prioritise balancing profit with purpose and the environmental agenda in the next 12 months.

Sheldon Kenton, Managing Director, Bupa Global said: "In the face of continued economic uncertainty, global leaders are looking to the long-term with a renewed focus on employee wellbeing and empathetic leadership, as well as the environmental agenda and more purpose-driven goals. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it makes business sense – for talent attraction, retention, and reputation.

"Bupa Global is committed to supporting business leaders and their people. Our Global Virtual Care proposition gives access to doctors wherever they are in the world. We recently removed lifetime limits across plans for in-patient and day-patient mental health treatment and we also provide a range of preventive health and wellbeing services so that customers, their families and employees can take a more holistic approach to health management."

Bupa Global's second Executive Wellbeing Index takes opinions from over 1,200 high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and senior executives based across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia in its annual view of international business, life and health trends.

