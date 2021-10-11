RISE Risk Adjustment Forum to feature an exclusive CMS update with Ashby Wolfe, M.D.

This fall's event, which includes pre-conference workshops on risk adjustment and HCC coding on Monday, Nov. 15, will focus on analysis of the impact on RADV audits and the dramatic rise in capturing codes through virtual encounters. The main conference will feature more than 25 speakers, 20-plus interactive sessions, 11 networking opportunities, and tracks on coding accuracy and technology coding resources, cost-cutting tech solutions and services, post-pandemic RADV audits, and engaging and educating valuable providers.

RISE is also pleased to announce that Laura Cooley, Ph.D., senior director of education and outreach, Academy of Communication in Healthcare, will be a keynote speaker on Nov. 16, the first day of the main conference. Her presentation will focus on communication strategies that health care leaders can use to manage complex change.

The conference is designed for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care, and Affordable Care Act plan executives with responsibilities in the following areas: risk adjustment and HCC coding, actuarial, revenue and finance, plan design, provider engagement and education, legal, compliance and auditing, client services, member engagement, and managed care. Sessions are also geared to IPA, MSO, and other risk-bearing providers.

The Risk Adjustment Forum will take place Nov. 16-17, with preconference workshops on Nov. 15, at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to gain access to the event.

About the 18th Risk Adjustment Forum

The Risk Adjustment Forum provides timely insights to risk adjustment and quality specialists of all levels with a new focus on analyzing the impact of RADV audits and the dramatic rise in capturing codes through virtual encounters. The top regional risk adjustment conference showcases the brightest minds in the industry as they share actionable and tactical insights in an intimate setting, as well as vendor solutions to help improve efficiency in a challenging environment. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend the conference.

About RISE

RISE and government health care reform. Recognized industry wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence and career development. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, in-house training, webinars as well as an association comprised of over 2,500 members, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve. RISE produces more than 30 conferences annually, focused on sophisticated topics and ample networking opportunities for thousands of executives from mid- to senior-level and C-suite. Our team of subject matter experts is often first to market with emerging topics, and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering on top quality operations and logistics to produce a seamless event.

