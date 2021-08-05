Rise Together, the Fastest-Growing Grassroots Movement in Los Angeles, Releases First Campaign Spot, 'The Councilman'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rise Together (www.risetogether.la) debuts a groundbreaking indictment of Los Angeles' failing leadership in a new campaign ad, "The Councilman." In a fictional piece that feels all too real, a councilman steals, offends, and climbs his way to the top for his own personal gain and ego.

"People should be offended," said Craig Greiwe, Co-founder of Rise Together. "For far too long, we've asked why Los Angeles faces so many crises that don't get better, but the answer has always been right in front of us. For the last 20 years, we've had the same leaders parade through optimistic photo ops and false, bold claims of accomplishment, using public office for their own ambition while ignoring the needs of the public. That stops now, and we hope this campaign spot helps everyday Angelenos see who's really at fault."

In the last three months, Rise Together has signed up thousands of Angelenos for its movement — helping them not only to believe that change is possible but to believe real change is the only way forward. Now, "The Councilman" goes one step further in helping people from all walks of life see the truth behind the city's failing elected leaders and reminding them that it doesn't have to be this way, the slogan for their first campaign.

"My entire career, I have never been afraid of speaking my mind. And that's why I love Rise Together and joined them for this project," said star Sean Avery. "This was a perfect opportunity to satirically show the people of this city what's really going on, and just how bad it really is."

For the first time in LA's history, Angelenos will have an opportunity for change in unprecedented ways. Due to the date change in the upcoming election, new voters will outnumber previous voters by a 2:1 margin — which means there is an opportunity for more voices at the ballot box and an opportunity to reshape this city. "The Councilman" hopes to shine a light on the deep-seated issues paralyzing the city and fuel the grassroots movement for hope and change in our city. Rise Together will also be rolling out detailed policy roadmaps in the coming weeks as it continues to build the largest coalition of everyday Angelenos, based on common ground and common sense.

"The Councilman" is available to watch on all major social platforms @RiseTogetherLA, YouTube (3 Min Full Short Film and 60 Second teaser), and on Rise Together's website at www.risetogether.la.

Rise Together is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit focused on upending politics as usual in the city of Los Angeles by leveraging the long-dormant power of the public. Rise Together is spending more than two million dollars in a dedicated public outreach campaign to inspire and educate the electorate, and to ensure the 2022 elections are focused on accountability and facts. The organization uses innovative, cost-effective outreach and marketing to re-engage and re-invest the general public in advance of the 2022 elections, to convince people that progress is possible, and that it comes from common ground. Learn more @RiseTogetherLA and www.risetogether.la

