Rise Up Kings Celebrates Remarkable Milestone with Rapidly Expanding Attendee Base

News provided by

Rise Up Kings

27 Jun, 2023, 09:36 ET

DALLAS , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Up Kings, the country's leading training program for Christian businessmen, has firmly established itself as the premier faith-based business bootcamp. Recently, the program achieved a significant attendance milestone, with over 1500 attendees joining the transformative journey. This program is dedicated to enhancing faith, family, fitness, and finances through comprehensive personal and professional development courses.

Continue Reading
Founder and CEO, Skylar Lewis, speaking at the Rise Up Kings RUKCON5 conference. (PRNewsfoto/Rise Up Kings)
Founder and CEO, Skylar Lewis, speaking at the Rise Up Kings RUKCON5 conference. (PRNewsfoto/Rise Up Kings)

At the core of Rise Up Kings is its distinctive flagship event, Refinery. This intensive, three-day business training program is specifically designed for married business owners with families. It condenses months of growth into a concentrated timeframe, combining mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual exercises to facilitate a profound transformation.

In addition to Refinery, Rise Up Kings offers Awakening for non-business owners and Crucible for Generation Z. Both programs deliver powerful transformations, guiding men on their journey to become the individuals God intended them to be. Additionally, Rise Up Queens, tailored for women, has seen a remarkable turnout.

Since its inception, Rise Up Kings has experienced impressive growth, solidifying its position as one of the nation's fastest-growing Christian business training programs. It has become a thriving community, empowering successful Christian men to integrate their faith into every aspect of their lives. As we commemorate this remarkable milestone, our next goal is to reach over 10,000 attendees, continuing to expand our impact and influence in the lives of men seeking transformation and purpose.

About Rise Up Kings:
Rise Up Kings was founded by Skylar Lewis, a dedicated man of faith, husband, father and CEO of multiple multi-million dollar companies. Rise Up Kings empowers men to systemize their businesses while maintaining balance in the four pillars of life: faith, family, fitness, and finances. Rise Up Kings has rapidly emerged as the #1 Christian business training program, attracting a community of successful Christian men committed to intentional and abundant living.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jessica Craycraft
Director of Operations
[email protected]
469-871-8410
www.riseupkings.com

SOURCE Rise Up Kings

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.