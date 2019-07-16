R.I.S.E Women's Leadership Conference Sets Stage for Thought Leadership and Networking with 55 panelists, 4 Keynotes & Women Trailblazers across a Range of Sectors

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular women's leadership conference is returning to Providence, Rhode Island. Last year, The Realizing Inspiration & Sustaining Excellence (R.I.S.E.) Women's Leadership Conference sold out, and this year's event is being met with the same level of enthusiasm.

RISE's 2019 conference will be held on September 19 in Providence at the Rhode Island Convention Center, and tickets are currently on sale through the organization's website (RISEWLC.com). Video is here: https://vimeo.com/300330734

R.I.S.E. Women's Leadership Conference, women empowering women! The buzz and excitement at The R.I.S.E. Women's Leadership Conference Marketplace!

The RISE Women's Leadership Conference brings together an exciting day of discussion, thought leadership, and best practices on a range of topics, including health and wellness, financial literacy, women in leadership, women in entrepreneurship, mentorship, and paying it forward.

This year's event is set to feature 55 panelists across nine informative breakout sessions with four, amazing keynotes including Rebekah Salwasser, Executive Director, Red Sox Foundation. The panelists, mostly female with some male, hail from a range of background, industries, and disciplines, all with a special interest in women's issues, entrepreneurship and leadership.

RISE was founded by Executive Director Hilina D. Ajakaiye, who immigrated to the US from Ethiopia at the age of 12 and went on to achieve astounding success as a trailblazer for female leaders. Her accolades include being recognized as a Big Brother's Big Sister's Magic Circle Award Winner, 40 under 40 winner, member of Leadership Rhode Island and graduate of The Partnership in Boston, Massachusetts. Ajakaiye earned her MBA from Northeastern in 2017. The event strategy, onsite experience, branding and marketing is executed by Global Vision Marketing (https://yourglobalvision.com/)

The RISE Women's Leadership Conference is supported by 33+ corporate sponsors and 50+ exhibitors.

To learn more about the RISE Women's Leadership Conference, sponsorship, corporate discounts and to purchase individual tickets, visit http://risewlc.com/

