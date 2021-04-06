Rise.com Partners With Next Big Idea Club To Introduce Human-Centered Training From Today's Great Writers And Thinkers

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise.com, an all-in-one system from Articulate that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage, today announced a partnership with Next Big Idea Club, whose book selections are curated by renowned authors Daniel Pink, Susan Cain, Adam Grant and Malcolm Gladwell, to bring new life-changing content to its training platform. Beginning today, 18 courses based on bestselling books from neuroscientists, historians, biologists, economists, psychologists, and entrepreneurs on groundbreaking ideas will debut on Rise.com. Rise was launched in late February 2020, coinciding with the massive shift to a work-from-anywhere culture. Now, more than 5,000 lessons are created by users each week in Rise from scratch or from pre-built content offered in the platform, and 40% more users are actively learning on the platform every month. The timing for the launch of the new Next Big Idea Club content will help organizations tackle the next challenges of the "new normal," such as employee mental health, employee engagement, and company culture.

The Next Big Idea Club, which is dedicated to providing people with greater access to the life-changing ideas of renowned thinkers, curates a thoughtful selection of non-fiction books authored by leading authors like Daniel Pink, Wendy Wood, and David Epstein, and delivers them quarterly to its members. Each Rise course based on a Next Big Idea Club book features video content from the authors who share their insights directly with learners. Courses built in Rise.com feature interactive activities, knowledge checks, and beautiful designs that boost engagement and foster a culture of learning, qualities that are essential to success in a work-from-home environment. And like all the content currently available in Rise, the Next Big Idea Club courses can be customized, edited, and mixed with a company's proprietary content.

"You simply cannot have a productive, engaged workforce without exceptional training that goes way beyond onboarding, customer service, and regulatory compliance," said Lucy Suros, president of Articulate. "We're all entangled in a web of social and structural realities with our own personal histories and aspirations layered on top. And everyone brings all of that to work. The courses we've developed in partnership with the Next Big Idea Club empower Rise customers to provide training that improves the ways people relate to themselves and each other and grow as human beings, even as they tackle their core job responsibilities. By giving Rise.com customers the tools to build their own human-centered organizations, we are ultimately empowering people to live better lives and improve the health and performance of their larger organizations at the same time."

"Delivering interactive and enjoyable courses based on the most groundbreaking new books is really a key part of our mission to build a community around life-changing ideas," said Next Big Idea Club co-founder and CEO Rufus Griscom. "Rise is an ideal platform because it brings to life authors' ideas and insights in an engaging, interactive format that enhances learning. We love the interactive exercises, which will help our NBIC members and Rise customers turn these life-changing concepts into practices that improve their professional and personal lives."

"This is a powerful partnership," said Suros, "The Next Big Idea Club brings exceptional content from the world's leading thinkers, and Rise is the most elegant, intuitive learning platform on the planet. Combined, the two provide a really exceptional experience for learners."

Organizations that want to customize or edit courses in Rise can do so by starting a free 30-day trial of Rise.com or purchasing a subscription. Courses are then available for editing in their Rise accounts.

Learners easily and securely access training right from Rise, rather than a separate learning management system. With the granular analytics in Rise, organizations can improve workforce performance and employee satisfaction, measure training engagement, and manage compliance with regulatory requirements. Rise.com is a secure, enterprise-class, all-in-one, web-based training system.

