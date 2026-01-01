RiseLink Showcases Ultra-Low-Power Edge AI and Wi-Fi SoCs Powering Next-Generation Smart Devices at CES® 2026

CEO Dr. Pengfei Zhang to Speak on Official CES Smart Home Panel; RiseLink-Powered ChooChoo AI Toy Selected for CES Broadcast; Company to Host AI-Native Hardware Mixer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiseLink, a global provider of high-performance, ultra-low-power Wi-Fi and AIoT system-on-chips (SoCs), today announced a series of activities at CES® 2026, highlighting how its edge AI and connectivity technologies are enabling scalable, production-ready smart devices.

RiseLink’s ultra-low-power edge-AI and Wi-Fi SoCs enable scalable intelligence across smart home, consumer, and AI-native devices, from connected locks and appliances to interactive AI toys.

At CES 2026, RiseLink CEO Dr. Pengfei Zhang will participate in an official CES Smart Home panel, "The Latest in Smart Devices and Smart Home Integration," alongside leaders from Amazon, Bosch, Ecobee, and EY. More information about the session is available via the official CES program: https://www.ces.tech/schedule/the-latest-in-smart-devices-and-smart-home-integration/

"RiseLink focuses on enabling edge AI through ultra-low-power, cost-effective system-on-chips that allow smart devices to scale reliably from prototype to production," said Dr. Pengfei Zhang. "As AI moves onto devices, efficiency and integration become just as important as model capability."

In addition, ChooChoo, an AI-powered interactive reading toy built on RiseLink's ultra-low-power Wi-Fi and edge-AI chips, has been selected for broadcast as part of the official CES programming, demonstrating conversational AI running efficiently on-device in a production-ready consumer product.

"ChooChoo brings research-driven interaction to life on the edge," said Dr. Diana Zhu, Head of U.S. at RiseLink and creator of ChooChoo. ChooChoo will be demoed live at the RiseLink booth (Venetian Expo Hall A–D, Booth 53117).

RiseLink will host "The Blueprint for Physical AI: AI-Native Hardware Mixer @ CES 2026," an invitation-only gathering for founders, product leaders, chipmakers, and system architects building AI-native smart devices. The mixer takes place in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 8, 2026 (6:00–9:00 p.m.) and will feature focused networking and discussions on scaling edge AI from chip to production-ready devices. Attendance is limited; registration is available at https://luma.com/9igbskoz.

RiseLink will exhibit at CES 2026, Venetian Expo Hall A–D, Booth 53117, showcasing its latest Wi-Fi MCU and AIoT platforms designed for strong RF performance, deep system integration, and industry-leading ultra-low-power operation across smart home devices, AI-enabled consumer products, and emerging intelligent applications.

To schedule a meeting with the RiseLink team during CES, visit:

https://calendly.com/riselink/meet-with-riselink

For more information, visit https://riselink.ai.

About RiseLink

RiseLink is the international headquarters and innovation hub for Beken Corporation (SSE: 603068), a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless communication and AIoT solutions. RiseLink focuses on bringing high-performance, low-power Wi-Fi and edge-AI technologies to smart home devices, AI-enabled consumer products, and emerging intelligent applications worldwide.

