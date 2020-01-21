Risen Energy announces that its first large-scale ground-mounted tracking system power station has been connected to the grid in Kazakhstan

Construction commenced in mid-2019 and it only took a little more than half a year for the facility, located in Chulakkurgan, Kazakhstan, to be connected to the grid. Risen Energy provided the 330W polycrystalline components for the project and they also built a new 110KV booster station and a 110KV delivery line to ensure the smooth operation and successful delivery of the project.

Risen Energy is the first Chinese PV enterprise that has invested in the construction of a PV power station in Kazakhstan. With its remarkable product advantages and localization strategy, Risen Energy has invested in many power stations in the country and successfully obtained market advantages and capital preference. Of significance are the two PV power station projects with installed capacity of 40 MW and 50 MW which won the financing support of EBRD. These two projects have become a driving force for the company's international expansion.

Since the implementation of China's Belt and Road Initiative, Risen Energy has continuously expanded into overseas markets. Besides Kazakhstan, the company also has businesses in Ukraine, Vietnam and other countries targeted by the initiative, adding to investment worldwide in the development of PV power stations, while promoting the global energy transformation and clean development.

Risen Energy president Xie Jian said: "The successful grid connection of the project has enhanced our reputation in the Kazakhstan market, and also strengthened the competitiveness and influence in other markets along the Belt and Road Initiative. We will continue to enhance our innovation in technology, explore new markets, strengthen cooperation with all partners and deliver advanced photovoltaic technologies and products to more markets at home and abroad, while jointly participating in the upgrading of the global energy structure."

