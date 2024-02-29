Risen Energy's Cutting-Edge Management Model Chosen as Featured Case Study by China Management Case-Sharing Center

The Company Assists Chongqing Technology and Business University in Crafting "Light Chasing Marathon": Low-carbon background of Risen Energy technology innovation road

NINGBO, China, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Chasing Marathon" project, a testament to the low-carbon innovation of leading photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer Risen Energy, recently garnered recognition from the China Management Case-Sharing Center (CMCC). This collaboration between Risen Energy and Chongqing Technology and Business University (CTBU) has met the rigorous evaluation standards for inclusion in CMCC's prestigious case library. The project highlights Risen Energy's dedication to sustainable technology development and will be an educational resource for MBA programs nationwide in the future, emphasizing the importance of low-carbon solutions in modern business practices.

The recognition highlights Risen Energy's technical innovation experience in the PV field. It showcases the research significance of the company's innovation model in driving advanced industrial development. Additionally, it offers valuable insights and experiences for Chinese companies undertaking the path of low-carbon transformation, aligning with ESG objectives, and fostering sustainable development.

CMCC was established in May 2007 with the backing of the China National MBA Education Supervisory Committee. It functions as a service-oriented and non-profit collaborative organization committed to advancing the standards of management case teaching and research in China. Its primary objective is to foster the sharing of case resources, faculty expertise, academic accomplishments, and international collaborative opportunities among Chinese MBA institutions.

This case study sheds light on the trajectory of Risen Energy's technological innovation in low-carbon background, highlighting their journey of exploring various paths of technological innovation, formulating a strategic approach to innovation, staying committed to the chosen path, and ultimately reaping the rewards of their efforts. In the face of evolving external conditions and the challenges of a low-carbon economy, Risen Energy has consistently invested in research and development, pursued independent innovation, and remained steadfast in its pursuit of technological advancement. Accordingly, they have successfully created low-carbon, energy-efficient products that possess a strong competitive edge, positioning themselves as leaders in the industry. The primary objective of this case study is to help students grasp fundamental concepts such as the significance of technological innovation, the factors driving innovation, different models of technological innovation, and the capabilities required for successful technological advancement.

Over the course of more than 20 years of dedicated involvement in the PV sector, Risen Energy has amassed a wealth of mature PV technologies. They have also established a comprehensive product portfolio that encompasses all popular technological pathways currently prevalent in the market. As a result, Risen Energy is capable of fully satisfying the installation requirements of diverse application scenarios.

Key milestones include:

In 2018, Risen Energy successfully mastered the heterojunction (HJT) technology, achieving the rollout of high-efficiency HJT modules.

In 2022, leveraging the 210 ultra-thin wafer and HJT technology platform, the company successfully developed an innovative product, the HJT Hyper-ion module. It led the industry in scaling up production of HJT modules, while implementing key proprietary technologies such as 0BB cell, 210 ultra-thin wafer, low-silver consumption below 7mg/W, and Hyper-Link stress-free interconnection technology.

Currently, the highest HJT Hyper-ion module conversion efficiency is 23.9%. With exceptional temperature coefficient stability, ultra-high bifaciality, over 90% power retention guaranteed for 30 years, and a carbon footprint of 376.5kg eq CO2/kWc, the module has become one of the most sought-after flagship products in the market.

Moving forward, the brand will maintain its commitment to green development, boost supply chain innovation, and seek additional partnerships to advance the green energy sector, thereby supporting global sustainability and empowering new energy initiatives.

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd