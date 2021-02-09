RiseNow and Tealbook Team up to Power Digital Procurement Transformation

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiseNow, a client advocacy supply chain solution provider serving the Global 2000 and Tealbook Inc. , the "Trusted Source of Supplier Data," today announced a new referral and certified integration partnership to provide integration capabilities for RiseNow customers through access to Tealbook's Supplier Intelligence Platform.

Both companies each play a key role in helping enterprise procurement professionals achieve e-procurement transformation. By integrating Tealbook's platform with RiseNow's supply chain consulting capabilities, procurement customers will be able to find new suppliers, access accurate, comprehensive supplier information, including diversity spend, compliance, certifications and more.

"The need for accurate and comprehensive supplier data continues to be a pain point for many of our integration customers," said Dave Bryan, Partner at RiseNow. "Whether enterprises are considering an ERP or a spend management solution to handle spend management needs, the Tealbook Supplier Intelligence Platform is a technology-agnostic data foundation that provides clean data and up-to-date information that powers e-procurement transformation. This partnership will enable RiseNow to better support our customers looking to integrate this data seamlessly into whatever technology they are currently using or planning to use."

Tealbook's supplier data foundation offers an innovative and easy-to-implement approach to autonomously gathering and validating supplier information from over 400 million websites and 600+ data sources. The platform helps organizations to avoid supply disruptions in times of crisis, supports strategic objectives like increasing spend with diverse suppliers and improves the quality and savings from strategic sourcing, especially in new categories where there is less knowledge of the market.

"Helping global enterprises enhance their supplier intelligence with the power of AI-generated supplier data and our advanced supplier network is a key initiative for us," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of Tealbook. "The collaboration with RiseNow is a perfect complement to both of our organizations as we help customers truly attain e-procurement transformation. With RiseNow systems integration, procurement customers will have real-time access to their entire supplier base, eliminating arduous manual processes to quickly identify suppliers that meet a wide range of requirements enabling them to make better decisions and find new opportunities with more accurate and agile information."

"Even with millions of dollars of investments in cloud S2P solutions, 93%* of supply chain and procurement executives are experiencing negative impacts to their business on a regular basis due to misinformation and poor supplier data," added Lapierre. "This includes financial loss, delayed timelines and projects, unhappy internal and external customers, termination of supplier relationships and more. The solution is Tealbook, a trusted data foundation that can be leveraged by eProcurement solutions to ensure these investments are successful."

*Source: Wakefield Research

About RiseNow, LLC

RiseNow is a client advocacy supply chain solutions provider serving the Global 2000 to middle markets, including Healthcare, Higher Education, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Financial Services and Public Sector verticals. RiseNow has a diverse team of enterprise systems experts covering a wide range of platforms and services, including: Cloud Spend Management Implementations & Integration, Healthcare Consolidated Service Center Solutions, Procurement Transformation & Change Management, Strategic Sourcing Solutions and Education, Warehouse & Distribution Management Solutions, and Inventory Management & Point-of-Use Solutions. RiseNow has successfully partnered and delivered value for hundreds of organizations such as PPG, IBM, Dell, The California State University, Advent Health, Jones Lang Lasalle, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Indiana University, Trinity Health, and Kaiser Permanente. For more information, visit www.risenow.com.

About Tealbook

Tealbook is a Big Data company that provides a platform to fix enterprise supplier data forever. Tealbook does this through proprietary Autonomous Data Enrichment technology which proactively captures and maintains changing supplier information. In addition, Tealbook provides a data foundation that can be leveraged by other eProcurement solutions to ensure these larger investments are successful. Tealbook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Watch, Gartner's Cool Vendor, CIX Most Innovative Company and Most Upside Potential by C100. Tealbook's mission is to deliver a 'Trusted Source of Supplier Data' to an ever-growing procurement space. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com .

