RiseNow Welcomes Two Experts to Team

Sourcing

Strategic sourcing

Healthcare

Contact management

Supplier relationship management

Project management

Process strategies

Spend analysis

Best practices in supply chain

As Director, Customer Success, King will enable customer success through uses of technology and business processes. He lives in Dallas with his wife, Tami, and enjoys watching baseball and football, landscaping at his home, and working on classic cars.

Dave Englebert also has more than 20 years of supply chain experience. His expertise includes:

Spend analysis

Global sourcing

Contact management

IT integrations

Business process improvements

Project management

Englebert's role as Director, Value Engineering is to oversee customers' supply chain and procurement needs and identify how to utilize software and services to maximize the value generated for the organization. He lives in Hollis, New Hampshire, with his wife, Kate, and enjoys most sports (he's a big Philadelphia fan) and summer visits to Maine.

"Bill and Dave bring impressive credentials, a trove of supply chain experience, and a high level of commitment to the customer," says Matt Stewart, Managing Partner of RiseNow. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the RiseNow team and look forward to them delivering outstanding service to our customers."

To learn more about RiseNow's solutions and services, visit www.risenow.com.

About RiseNow, LLC

RiseNow is a client advocacy supply chain solutions provider serving healthcare and the Global 2000. RiseNow has a diverse team of enterprise systems experts covering a wide range of platforms and services, including Ariba, BuyerQuest, Coupa, Lawson, PeopleSoft, SciQuest, Taulia, Healthcare Supply Chain Data Management, Integration Services, Strategic Sourcing, and Services SOW Procurement. RiseNow has successfully led more than 120 SaaS-based Procure-to-Pay (P2P) implementations over the past five years for organizations such as Trinity Health, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Highmark, Allegheny Health Network, and Time Inc. For more information, visit www.risenow.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risenow-welcomes-two-experts-to-team-300658434.html

SOURCE RiseNow, LLC

Related Links

http://www.risenow.com

