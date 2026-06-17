Risepoint Earns Four Comparably Best Places to Work Awards for 2026

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint, the education technology company that partners with more than 100 universities to expand access to affordable, workforce-relevant online degrees, has been recognized with four 2026 Comparably Best Places to Work Awards, receiving honors for Best Career Growth, Best Leadership Teams, Best Sales Teams, and Best Product & Design Teams.

Comparably's awards are based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, recognizing organizations that excel in workplace culture, leadership, employee development, and team performance. The recognition reflects the company's ongoing investment in creating an environment where employees can grow professionally, contribute meaningfully, and thrive while advancing the mission of expanding access to education.

Among the four honors, the Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams awards speak to what Risepoint has prioritized most: helping people build careers they are proud of, led by leaders they trust. The Best Career Growth award recognizes organizations where employees report strong opportunities for advancement, learning, and professional development. The Best Leadership Teams award reflects employee confidence in executive leadership, strategic direction, and the future of the organization.

"These awards are especially meaningful because they come directly from employee feedback," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "Our people are at the center of everything we do. We are committed to fostering a culture where employees feel supported in their growth, empowered to make an impact, and connected to a shared mission. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of the culture we continue to build together."

As a remote-first organization with employees across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Risepoint continues to invest in programs and initiatives that support career development, leadership growth, collaboration, and employee well-being. The company has earned numerous Comparably recognitions in recent years, including awards for Best CEO, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Work-Life Balance, among others.

Comparably's Best Places to Work Awards are based on millions of employee ratings collected over a 12-month period from employees across tens of thousands of organizations. Award categories evaluate a broad range of workplace factors, including leadership, career growth, compensation, work environment, and team effectiveness.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is a global education technology company that helps regional universities launch and grow online programs for modern learners. Risepoint supports more than 100 universities and colleges across five countries, with programs concentrated in high-demand fields including nursing, healthcare, teaching, business, technology, and public service. Our suite of products and services supports the full student journey and each university's long-term goals. Together, we increase access to affordable education that delivers a strong return on investment for learners and meets employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading employee review platform with tens of millions of anonymous ratings on tens of thousands of companies. With the most comprehensive data on organizations of all sizes in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit www.comparably.com

SOURCE Risepoint