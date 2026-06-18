Risepoint Named to Forbes' 2026 America's Best-in-State Companies List

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint, a leading education technology company, has been named to Forbes' 2026 America's Best-in-State Companies list, an independent ranking of top-performing companies headquartered in each U.S. state.

Inclusion on this list underscores the company's commitment to building a strong workplace culture while supporting universities in expanding access to workforce-aligned education. Forbes evaluated more than 50,000 organizations across the country to compile this year's list, using independent research that incorporates consumer reviews, employee feedback, media sentiment, cybersecurity practices, and sustainability performance.

Risepoint partners with more than 100 universities and colleges, primarily regional institutions, to develop and grow online degree programs in workforce-critical fields such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Employees across the United States and around the world play a critical role in helping universities reach and support learners seeking to advance their education and careers.

"We're honored to be included on this list because it reflects the experiences and perspectives of the people who interact with our company every day," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "Our mission is rooted in helping universities create greater access to education and opportunity. That work is only possible because of the talented people across Risepoint who are committed to supporting our partners and the students they serve."

The Forbes listing adds to a series of independent recognitions for Risepoint in 2026, including four Comparably Best Places to Work Awards: Best Career Growth, Best Leadership Teams, Best Sales Teams, and Best Product & Design Teams. Based entirely on anonymous feedback, those awards highlight employee confidence in opportunities for growth, company leadership, and the overall employee experience.

Forbes determines the America's Best-in-State Companies ranking through independent evaluation and does not require companies to apply or submit for consideration. The methodology is designed to assess how organizations are perceived by employees, customers, and the public, while accounting for differences in company size and geographic location.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is a global education technology company that helps regional universities launch and grow online programs for modern learners. Risepoint supports more than 100 universities and colleges across five countries, with programs concentrated in high-demand fields including nursing, healthcare, teaching, business, technology, and public service. Our suite of products and services supports the full student journey and each university's long-term goals. Together, we increase access to affordable education that delivers a strong return on investment for learners and meets employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

SOURCE Risepoint