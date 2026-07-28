Youngstown State University Builds on Momentum in Steubenville

The university's long-term commitment deepens in the Ohio Valley while working in partnership with Risepoint to expand the reach of its growing portfolio of online degree programs.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Youngstown State University (YSU) prepares to welcome students to its Steubenville location this fall, the university continues to build on its commitment to expanding access to higher education throughout Jefferson County and the surrounding region. This reflects YSU's long-term investment in serving local learners by providing workforce-focused education, associate degree programs, certificates, and pathways to bachelor's degree completion.

Youngstown State University Steubenville continues to offer associate degrees and workforce certificates designed to meet regional workforce needs while creating new opportunities for students to build on their educational journey with Youngstown State University. Associate degree programs include nursing, radiologic technology, information technology, machining, welding, criminal justice and social work, along with certifications in high-demand fields. Additional programs will be introduced as community and workforce needs continue to evolve.

Designed to provide high-quality learning environments and access to Youngstown State University's academic resources and support services, the Steubenville location also offers students a place to connect and build community. For online students, particularly those who may not regularly visit YSU's main campus in Youngstown, the location provides another opportunity to engage with the university and strengthen their connection to the YSU community.

"Our commitment to the Steubenville region extends beyond opening a new location. It's about creating lasting opportunities for students, employers and the community," said Dr. Jennifer Adams, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. "By combining workforce education, associate degree programs and pathways to bachelor's completion with flexible online degree programs, we're expanding access to a Youngstown State education while helping meet the evolving needs of the region."

Through its partnership with Risepoint, YSU offers a growing portfolio of fully online bachelor's and graduate degree programs for working adults and other learners seeking flexibility without sacrificing their connection to the university. Multiple start dates throughout the year, combined with access to resources at the Steubenville campus, allow students to pursue a Youngstown State degree with the flexibility they need to stay connected to the broader YSU community.

Together, the Steubenville location and YSU's online offerings provide multiple pathways for learners at different stages of their educational journey. Whether beginning with a workforce credential, earning an associate degree, transferring into a bachelor's program or returning to complete a degree after time away, students have greater access to educational opportunities designed to support their academic and career goals.

Prospective students interested in Youngstown State University Steubenville can learn more at https://explore.ysu.edu/steubenville/. Those interested in the university's fully online bachelor's and graduate degree programs can explore available offerings and upcoming start dates at https://online.ysu.edu/.

About Youngstown State University

Youngstown State University, located in Youngstown, Ohio, is a student-centered institution committed to academic excellence, innovation and community engagement. YSU provides transformative educational opportunities that inspire lifelong learning and equip graduates to thrive in their careers. With a focus on regional workforce development, YSU continues to shape the future through collaboration, research and high-quality education. Learn more at ysu.edu.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is a global education technology company that helps regional universities launch and grow online programs for modern learners. Risepoint supports more than 100 universities and colleges across five countries, with programs concentrated in high-demand fields including nursing, healthcare, teaching, business, technology and public service. Risepoint's suite of products and services supports the full student journey and each university's long-term goals. Together, we increase access to affordable education that delivers a strong return on investment for learners and meets employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

SOURCE Risepoint