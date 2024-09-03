Risepoint Releases Voice of the Online Learner Report

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint, an education technology company that helps universities and their students grow by supporting the development and expansion of online programs for working adults, today announced the release of its annual research report, Voice of the Online Learner.

The Voice of the Online Learner report highlights the journey of online learners, and the vital role education plays in their personal and professional growth and development. This year's report compiled responses from over 3,400 prospective, current, and recently graduated online learners.

"Risepoint is honored to carry forward this important research, which has been conducted yearly since 2012, most recently under the Wiley University Services business that Risepoint acquired earlier this year," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "This report is just one way that we work to identify the current and evolving needs of online learners, which are fundamentally different from traditional, on-campus students. Ultimately, we use this information to help universities create programs that effectively serve working adults."

Key findings from this year's Voice of the Online Learner report include:

Decision Factors for Online Students:

When evaluating online programs, the key decision for students is cost, with 86% saying it's extremely or very important. After cost, 84% said accreditation is most important, 75% said program concentrations, followed by 68% of respondents who said it was the time it took to achieve a degree. 38% selected the lowest cost program they evaluated (up from 29% in 2023).

When evaluating online programs, the key decision for students is cost, with 86% saying it's extremely or very important. After cost, 84% said accreditation is most important, 75% said program concentrations, followed by 68% of respondents who said it was the time it took to achieve a degree. 38% selected the lowest cost program they evaluated (up from 29% in 2023). Perception of Online Programs: Students see online programs as equally valid or better at meeting their needs than on-campus degree programs. 83% of respondents prefer the flexibility of online programs over hybrid or on-campus options, while 90% feel online programs are comparable to or better than an on-campus degree. 83% (up from 71% last year) want no on campus requirement.

Students see online programs as equally valid or better at meeting their needs than on-campus degree programs. 83% of respondents prefer the flexibility of online programs over hybrid or on-campus options, while 90% feel online programs are comparable to or better than an on-campus degree. 83% (up from 71% last year) want no on campus requirement.

92% of students who graduated from online degree programs reported tangible benefits to their career, including 44% who received a salary increase.

Career outcomes continue to be very important for students pursuing their degree. 86% felt their degrees were important in achieving their career goals, and 61% of online undergraduates are likely to enroll in additional online degree programs to stay competitive.

Attending a university or college in the state where the student lives and works is also an important decision factor, with 70% enrolled at a higher education institution in the state where they live and/or work. These students say that local proximity creates greater trust, and that they also want to ensure the programs meet local licensing or accreditation requirements, when relevant.

The average age for online students enrolled in undergraduate programs is 36 years old, while the average age for students enrolled in graduate programs is 38 years old. Of the students enrolled in undergraduate programs, 40% are first-generation college students.

86% of graduated and currently enrolled students are likely to do another online program in the future to upskill. Generative AI is a concern: Students want guidance on generative AI, but 75% reported they have received none. 40% of students think it will affect their career positively and 40% believe it will impact them negatively. Nearly half (48%) have used it to help them study.

Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides trusted partnership and expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at www.risepoint.com .

