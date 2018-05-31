RiseSmart appoints three executives to manage international operations and support rapid global expansion

An experienced leader with a track record of success spanning more than 20 years, Gounden will lead RiseSmart's global strategy, direct global implementation and support teams to drive growth and results worldwide. Before he joined RiseSmart, Gounden enjoyed a decade of success as co-founder and managing director of Teamery, an enterprise operations platform customized for the outplacement industry, based out of Australia.

"RiseSmart is a forward-thinking outplacement services provider with a leadership team that understands the factors driving the transformation in the employee-employer relationship," Gounden said. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the team that has such robust technology platforms and is helping companies succeed around the globe as they flex, adapt, and transform their workforce in a rapidly-changing economy."

RiseSmart's growing global presence includes the three offices in the APAC region — RiseSmart Australia and RiseSmart New Zealand since 2017 and more recently, RiseSmart Singapore. Sim, now serving as strategic relationship manager in Singapore, comes to RiseSmart with nearly two decades of multinational experience in operation management, career transition, and human resources. In her new role, Sim reports to Alison Monroe, national director of RiseSmart Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

"The addition of Jasmine gives us the breadth and depth of strategic experience to continue to grow in the APAC region," said Monroe. "RiseSmart's offerings support the changing needs of today's workforce at all ages and stages, as people no longer look to stay in one job throughout their careers."

Joel Paul's promotion to general manager, RiseSmart India, is part of the expansion of RiseSmart's outplacement business in the Indian market. Under Paul's direction, the company has grown significantly and established RiseSmart as a leading provider of outplacement to some of India's largest corporations. Paul has been with the company for over nine years and most recently served as director of operations.

"Taking care of employees is a global best practice," said Dan Davenport, president and general manager of RiseSmart. "Bringing Kevin and Jasmine on board and promoting Joel strengthens our international leadership ranks significantly and enables RiseSmart to meet market demand as we grow worldwide."

For more information about RiseSmart, visit www.risesmart.com.

About RiseSmart

RiseSmart, a Randstad company, is the leading provider of contemporary career transition services for organizations in more than 40 industries and 80 countries. The first outplacement and redeployment provider to recognize, and respond to, the new Employee Relationship Economy, RiseSmart's "beginning to beginning" approach combines dedicated career coaching and personal branding with patented technology and tools to support transitioning employees. RiseSmart partners with HR teams and provides onsite support, specialized training and secure reporting in a results-oriented approach. Founded in 2007, RiseSmart delivers landing rates exceeding 80 percent and time-to-placement 60 percent faster than national averages. The company has earned awards and recognition from more than a dozen organizations, including Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.risesmart.com.

