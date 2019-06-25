RiseSmart earns "exceptional" score in key customer loyalty metric

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiseSmart, a Randstad company and one of the world's largest outplacement and talent mobility firms, announced today that it achieved an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) of 82, demonstrating unparalleled customer satisfaction. RiseSmart's rating is 412.5 percent higher than the average NPS for HR service providers according to ClearlyRated's 2019 NPS benchmarks and 78 percent higher when compared to loyalty scores across all industries according to CustomerGauge's NPS benchmark report.

"Providing an exceptional experience for our customers is what drives us and our success," said RiseSmart President Dan Davenport. "The feedback we have received from our customers has been phenomenal, and this rare level of NPS rating puts us in the top 10 percent of enterprise companies, which is a testament to our proactive, customer-centric approach."

RiseSmart's NPS is based on an annual survey in which customers are asked a series of questions about their level of satisfaction, as well as how likely they'd be to recommend the company, its products, and its services to a friend or colleague.

As part of the ranking, HR partners were asked to provide feedback on their experience with RiseSmart. Customers called their partnership with the company "phenomenal," and expressed delight with RiseSmart's "service" and "overall engagement," specifically referencing the outplacement services delivered, account management and reporting capabilities.

One of the critical attributes survey participants emphasized was RiseSmart's "responsiveness," citing the company's timely answers and around-the-clock support from its highly-qualified coaches and consultants, which has resulted in a 98 percent retention rate among enterprise accounts.

As a result, 91 percent of the company's new enterprise customers over the past 12 months have moved their outplacement business over to RiseSmart from legacy providers.

"Companies that want to boost their brand protection and provide stronger mobility programs have found that time, and again RiseSmart is uniquely positioned to achieve those outcomes," said RiseSmart Chief Sales Officer and longtime industry veteran, Bram Lowsky. "Our customer satisfaction is a direct result of the above-and-beyond services we provide, including unlimited and highly personalized coaching, dynamic account management, and an analytics platform that customers unanimously rave about. 'Wow' services and outcomes continue to differentiate RiseSmart from the rest."

For more information about RiseSmart, visit www.RiseSmart.com.

About RiseSmart

RiseSmart, a Randstad company, is the leading provider of outplacement and talent mobility services for organizations in more than 40 industries and 80 countries. As a strategic business partner to businesses across the globe, RiseSmart delivers industry-leading results and lifetime support to HR teams and employees. Through innovative methodologies and a blend of high-touch and high-tech delivery, RiseSmart's contemporary approach empowers companies to move talent into, within, and out of their businesses with ease. With a 98 percent satisfaction rating and landing rates exceeding 80 percent, RiseSmart has been able to help its customers improve employee engagement, increase productivity, and generate greater growth and profitability. Founded in 2007 and now a top global firm, RiseSmart has earned awards and recognition for innovation and company culture from more than a dozen organizations, including Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.risesmart.com.

RiseSmart is a registered trademark of RiseSmart, Inc. All other marks are may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE RiseSmart

Related Links

http://www.RiseSmart.com

