SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiseSmart®, a Randstad company, and one of the world's largest outplacement providers, announced today that it has been named as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area.

The ranking is based on surveys from more than 30,000 employees at companies across the San Francisco Bay Area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of workplace culture, including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Out of 70 companies, RiseSmart ranked #35 on the list, adding to the company's ranking of #15 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in the U.S. by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE in 2017.

"Many companies in the Bay Area struggle to balance the intense pressure for results and innovation while also creating a workplace where employees feel valued," said RiseSmart President Dan Davenport. "We know that having a great work environment is critical to our long-term success. That's why we've developed a culture built on values and purpose. This recognition shows we are on the right track and that our employees feel appreciated and connected."

RiseSmart's anonymous employee satisfaction survey results were exceptional, showing an 89 percent employee satisfaction rate.

"Employers in the Bay Area face a competitive labor market as well as an incredible diversity of local and international talent attracted to its opportunities," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like RiseSmart stand out from the crowd, intentionally growing their businesses by creating great places to work for all, driving their innovation and success through their people."

You can find more information about what makes RiseSmart a Best Workplace in the Bay Area here.

For more information about RiseSmart, please visit www.risesmart.com.

About RiseSmart

RiseSmart, a Randstad company, is the leading provider of outplacement and talent mobility services for organizations in more than 40 industries and 80 countries. As a strategic business partner to businesses across the globe, RiseSmart delivers industry-leading results and lifetime support to HR teams and employees. Through innovative methodologies and a blend of high-touch and high-tech delivery, RiseSmart's contemporary approach empowers companies to move talent into, within, and out of their businesses with ease. With a 98 percent satisfaction rating and landing rates exceeding 80 percent, RiseSmart has been able to help its customers improve employee engagement, increase productivity, and generate greater growth and profitability. Founded in 2007 and now a top global firm, RiseSmart has earned awards and recognition for innovation and company culture from more than a dozen organizations, including Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group and FORTUNE magazine. For more information, visit www.risesmart.com.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 30,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Bay Area. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

SOURCE RiseSmart

Related Links

http://www.risesmart.com