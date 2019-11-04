RiseSmart rebrands to Randstad RiseSmart to reflect its global, holistic approach to outplacement and talent mobility solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiseSmart, the leading provider of contemporary talent mobility and outplacement solutions, announced it will rebrand to Randstad RiseSmart to reflect its global expansion and holistic approach to outplacement and talent mobility solutions. The strategic move reinforces the company's globally consistent approach to assisting employees as they navigate their careers within or outside of organizations around the world.

Since 2015, the company has been part of the leading human resources services company, Randstad. Today's rebranding announcement and overbrand endorsement underscores the expansion of its global footprint, wide range of services, a unified platform and a consistent approach to delivering coaching and career services regardless of location. Randstad RiseSmart's offerings, such as career development, outplacement and redeployment, help human capital leaders navigate workforce changes and future-proof their talent.

"The way companies think about and manage talent has fundamentally changed. Our customers are no longer just looking for straightforward HR services, but rather a trusted partner that can work with them to seamlessly identify, manage and move talent where it is needed most," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Global Businesses and executive board member. "The tighter integration of RiseSmart into our broad portfolio of enterprise solutions allows us to drive business success for our customers with the most effective end-to-end talent mobility solutions on the market."

Talent is a core business driver that must be managed effectively in today's changing environment, and CEOs across the globe are placing an increased emphasis on attracting and retaining talent . A study by McKinsey found that companies who have effective talent management programs in place outperform their competitors financially.

"We believe that there is greatness in everyone, that careers never stop evolving and that the most successful organizations are those that unlock the potential of their workforce," said Dan Davenport, president and general manager of Randstad RiseSmart. "People are the lifeline of every business and our growth validates our approach to supporting workforce changes around the world – whether it's transitioning workers to new roles within an organization or helping an employee navigate career-growth options outside a company."

Randstad RiseSmart's products and services help HR teams flex with workforce changes and assist employees as they navigate their careers. The company's talent mobility solutions support local as well as global workforce needs. They include outplacement, career development, redeployment, internal mobility, mature age transitions, executive transitions, assessments and development, workshops and more.

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary Tech & Touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies in more than 40 industries. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

