RiseSmart sheds light on an employee relationship economy and its implications for HR

More than 63 million people changed or separated from their jobs in 2017, the highest annual turnover since 2001, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In this new age where boomeranging and "new beginnings" are becoming commonplace, the Employee Relationship Economy white paper encourages organizations to reframe the employer-employee relationship to one that transcends the norms and boundaries of finite employment and focuses on long-term relationships based on trust and transparency.

"We see an employee relationship economy on the rise due to changes driven by technology, an evolving workforce, and globalization. These are all fueling a paradigm shift in how talent is moving into, within, and out of an organization," said Dan Davenport, president and general manager, RiseSmart. "As a result, business outcomes are increasingly dependent on a company's ability to achieve high levels of employee engagement, loyalty and trust."

One of the recommendations in the white paper is for HR professionals to think about workforce restructuring in a new way. Rather than treating workforce reductions as the end of an employee-employer relationship, the publication counsels HR to treat layoffs as a transition to a new phase for both parties, one in which a former employee could become a future contractor, customer, vendor's employee or even returning employee. To view the white paper in full, view The Employee Relationship Economy white paper here.

The report cites the continuing necessity for layoffs, despite strong overall economic performance, confirming that even in a strong economy, RIFs remain necessary. The statistics and trends cited in the report support RiseSmart's claim that change is the new reality, and reveal opportunities for HR leaders to help their organizations become an "employer of choice."

