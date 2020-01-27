Rishi Kumar's Vision for a Mega Silicon Valley

"The rising cost of housing in the Bay Area has contributed to a mass exodus of people to cities that are much more affordable." Kumar states, "55% of millennials want to leave the Bay Area because the cost of living is simply too high. We are losing a diversity of talent such as teachers, firefighters and artists."

Kumar's solution is a cutting-edge, eco-friendly transportation system based on the Hyperloop technology with a top speed of 760 mph. This would bring 12.2 million people living in the 21 counties of the Northern California Megaregion within a short commute of Silicon Valley jobs, would bring affordable homes within 21 minutes of valley workers, and would greatly increase economic growth in the region.

"Housing and transportation are two sides of the same coin," Kumar asserts. "We say 'build, build, build' when it comes to housing, but the accompanying infrastructure needs and urban planning must be a foundation of such development. Skyrocketing housing costs are pushing people farther away from where they work. Our commute times have increased drastically, and people are losing precious time with their loved ones. We need a vision and a well-designed urban plan that addresses these challenges."

*Rishi Kumar, a progressive capitalist, is running for U.S Congress from Silicon Valley CA-18 challenging Rep. Anna Eshoo in the March 3rd, 2020 open top-2 primary election. Currently a hi-tech executive, councilmember of Saratoga, CA, and executive board member of the California Democratic Party (AD28), Rishi is the only Democrat in this race who has pledged to reject PAC money and Special Interest Group campaign money.

