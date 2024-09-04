Risilience, leaders in financial quantification of climate change, named Climate Week NYC Finance Partner

Sustainability Intelligence firm Risilience helps organizations to financially quantify sustainability risks and opportunities to inform better decision-making

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risilience, the SaaS-based, Sustainability Intelligence platform, has been announced as the official Finance Partner of Climate Week NYC 2024 by Climate Group in a move that will see the company take the lead in helping organizations financially quantify sustainability risks and opportunities.

Through the partnership, Risilience will engage with global organizations to help them make science-led decisions, identify potential risks and opportunities, and optimize the allocation of budget and resources with the aim of building their resilience in a fast-changing business environment.

Risilience is committed to championing the benefits of financial quantification, to ensure organizations are proactive in embedding sustainability into their wider business strategy. The firm believes that only through effective communication between sustainability and finance leaders, and the wider business, can internal business cases be successfully built, agreed upon, and executed. Therefore, using financial quantification, the whole of an organization's hierarchy can lean on a shared language that unifies sustainability and business strategies.

To drive this message home at Climate Week NYC, Risilience will lead a program of events throughout the week, focusing on the importance of financial quantification across reporting and transition planning, guiding businesses on how to make their organizations profitably sustainable.

"Financial quantification is one of the major sustainability challenges today's companies face, but it's also a major opportunity for them," commented Risilience co-founder and CEO, Dr Andrew Coburn. "A strategic, business-wide approach to sustainability has the power to coordinate all areas of the business and take great strides towards what we call the net-positive economy. A common language that is mutually understood is what's required for sustainability leaders to build a business case internally, and this must always be underpinned by financial quantification."

Born out of the University of Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies, Risilience has a proven track record of helping global brands including Nestle, Reckitt, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners deliver audit-grade reporting and disclosures, transition planning, and decision support that enables businesses to unify sustainability with business strategies. The company's Sustainability Intelligence SaaS suite enables global corporations to financially quantify risks and opportunities from climate and nature to enable better reporting, transition planning, and strategic decision-making.

Climate Week NYC is hosted by Climate Group, a nonprofit organization with a mission to drive climate action and achieve a world of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with greater prosperity for all. 'We're proud to be partnering with Risilience', said David Adshead, Head of Sponsorships at Climate Group. "We work with hundreds of leading companies across the globe, all transitioning to a net-zero economy, and data plays a critical role in that transition. Without it, organizations can't make the proper assessments or decisions. It's great to have the experts from Risilience involved in Climate Week NYC, where we celebrate wins and achievements, but also focus on the challenges that lie ahead."

"It's a real honour to be the official Finance Partner of Climate Week NYC, a flagship event at the heart of the global climate agenda," continued Coburn. "Through our powerful platform, team of experts, events, and research-backed approach to Sustainability Intelligence, we are looking forward to helping progressive US organizations prepare for evolving climate-and-nature-related risks and opportunities. We're thrilled to partner with Climate Week NYC to support their ambitious goals and align with their key messages."

For more information on Climate Week NYC and the program of events hosted by Risilience, visit: https://risilience.com/resources/events/risilience-at-climate-week-nyc/.

About Risilience

Risilience helps global businesses transition to the net-positive economy. Our award-winning platform and advisory services deliver centralised Sustainability Intelligence that enables better disclosures, risk insights and transition strategy.

Our technology enables you to quantify the financial impact of climate-and-nature-related risks and opportunities to make better business decisions that lead to better business outcomes.

We developed our environmental frameworks in partnership with the University of Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies to enable you to deliver credible and rigorous sustainability disclosures, and transition plans, on your journey to net positive.

About Climate Group

Climate Group drives climate action. Fast. Our goal is a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with greater prosperity for all. We focus on systems with the highest emissions and where our networks have the greatest opportunity to drive change. We do this by building large and influential networks and holding organisations accountable, turning their commitments into action. We share what we achieve together to show more organisations what they could do. We are an international non-profit organisation, founded in 2004, with offices in London, Amsterdam, Beijing, New Delhi and New York. We are proud to be part of the We Mean Business coalition.

About Climate Week NYC

Climate Week NYC is the time and place where the world gathers to showcase amazing climate action and discuss how to do more. Run by the international non-profit Climate Group, in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC annually brings together voices from across the spectrum to debate and implement climate action. With over 500 events taking place as part of the official events program and hosting the most significant leaders from business and government, Climate Week NYC is one of the largest annual climate summits of its kind attracting global awareness and participation.

SOURCE Risilience