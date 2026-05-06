Risilience promotes Angela Brown to CEO as founder Andrew Coburn transitions to Chairman

Leadership evolution brings together product innovation and scientific rigor to accelerate next phase of growth

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate and nature analytics firm, Risilience, has today announced the appointment of Angela Brown as Chief Executive Officer, marking a strategic evolution in its leadership as the company accelerates its next phase of growth. Brown, who has served as Risilience's Chief Product Officer for the past 18 months, succeeds founder Andrew Coburn, who will transition to Chairman and remain closely involved in shaping the company's long-term direction.

Angela Brown has been appointed as CEO of climate and nature analytics firm Risilience

The transition reflects a deliberate pairing of deep product leadership with world-leading scientific expertise. Brown, who has nearly 20 years' experience within the financial services and fintech space, including seven years at S&P Global and four years at Moody's, will lead the business day-to-day, while Coburn – a recognized authority in business risk and Chief Scientific Advisor at the University of Cambridge's Centre for Risk Studies– continues to guide Risilience's scientific and modeling foundations.

Together, they will scale the company's technology platform and deepen its role in helping even more corporate organizations and financial institutions navigate increasingly complex and interconnected risks, with the firm's analytics serving as the bridge between corporates seeking to build resilience and financial institutions looking to deploy capital intelligently.

Brown has played a pivotal role in shaping Risilience's product strategy and technology roadmap including the introduction of AI initiatives. Under her leadership, Risilience has doubled its client base and its award-winning platform, Riise, has evolved into a strategic solution that translates climate and nature-related risks into financially quantified, decision-grade intelligence. As CEO, she will accelerate investment in AI-driven modeling and analytics, enabling clients to better anticipate, quantify, and respond to climate risk, supply chain disruption, and macroeconomic volatility.

"This is a defining moment for Risilience," said Angela Brown, Chief Executive Officer. "Organizations are no longer asking whether climate and nature risks matter, but how to act on them in a way that protects and drives business value. Our role is to make those decisions clearer. By combining advanced analytics with essential tooling, we empower clients to quantify risk, prioritize action, and unlock opportunity. I'm excited to lead Risilience into this next phase, with product innovation and client impact firmly at the heart of what we do."

Originally founded as a spin-out from the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School, Risilience has grown into a trusted partner for leading global organizations including Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Burberry, Reckitt, and Barclays. With demand continuing to rise across both corporate and financial institutions, the company is expanding its role in supporting organizations to embed climate and nature considerations into core financial and strategic decision-making.

Andrew Coburn, Chairman of Risilience, added: "I am incredibly proud of what we have built over the past five years, and this transition is about sharpening our focus and increasing our pace. Angela brings a deep understanding of both our technology and our clients' needs and is uniquely positioned to lead the business forward. By combining her product leadership with our scientific foundations, we are well placed to scale our impact and deliver the next stage of growth."

Risilience's platform and advisory services support finance, sustainability, and risk teams to quantify, plan, and act on the financial impacts of climate and nature-related risks and opportunities. As market conditions continue to shift, the company's focus on agile product development and advanced modelling ensures it can rapidly adapt to evolving client needs while maintaining scientific integrity.

Its leadership evolution underscores Risilience's forward-looking approach – combining innovation, scientific rigor, and market insight to empower global organizations to build resilience and drive growth.

For more information visit www.risilience.com.

About Risilience



At Risilience, our mission is to help global organizations to build strategic resilience and grow business value in the era of climate disruption and economic uncertainty.

Our award-winning platform, Riise, and team of experts drive actionable insights and advanced analytics to deliver decision-useful business intelligence, robust disclosures, and financially quantified mitigation and adaptation strategies designed for commercial success.



Risilience empowers sustainability, finance and risk teams to quantify the financial impact of climate and nature-related risks and opportunities, forging a strategic advantage to drive profitability and resilient growth. Developed in partnership with the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School, our enterprise risk frameworks, combined with advanced analytics and a multidisciplinary expertise, deliver actionable mitigation and adaptation plans that align with business strategy to provide value for all stakeholders.



In 2023 Risilience was awarded the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in the category of Innovation for their work in climate risk analytics. This recognition highlights their technological advancements in helping companies assess and manage climate-related risks, aligning with their reputation as a top firm in the Verdantix green and sustainability software benchmark.

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SOURCE Risilience