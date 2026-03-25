Rising above the drought: Canyon Lake eight feet higher than Spring 2025

Plan spring, summer fun on the water at Texas Hill Country top destination

CANYON LAKE, Texas, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Lake, widely known as the jewel of the hill country, has seen a significant boost in water levels, sitting eight feet higher than Spring 2025, despite current drought conditions. At an elevation of 887 feet, the lake remains impressively deep, with depths in some areas exceeding 100 feet. These conditions provide ample space for all types of recreation and watercraft. Three primary boat ramps are open: Ramp 14 at JBSA Recreation Park, Ramp 18 at Canyon Park, and Ramp 19 at Canyon Lake Marina.

Located between Austin and San Antonio, Canyon Lake is treasured for its crystal clear water that has a brilliant blue hue, the result of the water's mineral-rich composition and limestone bedrock foundation. Widely known as the jewel of the Texas Hill Country, Canyon Lake offers a variety of recreation including boating, fishing, and swimming. Two day-use parks line its waters that have picnic sites, hiking trails, playgrounds, fishing piers, and boat ramps.

"We continuously monitor lake levels," said Water Oriented Recreational District (WORD) of Comal County General Manager Mike Dussere. "Despite current drought conditions across the hill country region, Canyon Lake remains primed for spring and summer recreation."

WORD Parks are in full swing with improved amenities. Canyon Park provides a comprehensive day-use experience featuring two miles of shoreline, swimming areas, a fishing pier, a three-lane boat ramp, and on-site watercraft rentals. It is also an ideal spot for large gatherings with picnic sites, a playground, and pavilion rentals. Comal Park features an improved swimming beach, a covered playground, a one-mile walking trail with a scenic overlook, on-site watercraft rentals, and a nine-hole disc golf course. Since acquiring the Crane's Mill Park lease in February, WORD has begun renovations to reopen the site in May with a new hybrid model including RV camping and day-use access.

The Guadalupe River below Canyon Lake maintains a reliable flow for a relaxing, family-friendly float. Beyond tubing, guests can explore by paddleboard and kayak or join a professional fishing guide on a raft to land trophy trout or bass. The scenic River Road offers diverse accommodations ranging from primitive campgrounds and luxury glamping to private riverside vacation rentals.

The summer calendar is full of community events, including a historic Independence Day celebration. On July 4, 2026, Liberty on the Lake will feature professional fireworks launched directly over the water. This event serves as a signature moment to celebrate America's 250th Independence Day with friends and family at Canyon Lake.

About WORD of Comal County

The Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD) of Comal County ensures the sustainable use and preservation of the district's natural resources. Through the management of local parks, environmental stewardship programs, and community safety initiatives, WORD works to provide high-quality recreational experiences on Canyon Lake and the Guadalupe River.

SOURCE Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County