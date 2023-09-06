Rising Adoption of BYOD Policies Boosts Demand for Mobile Threat Defense Solutions: Insights into the Global Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Sep, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Threat Defense Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software and Services), By Operating System, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Threat Defense Market is anticipated to reach a value of $8.6 billion by 2029, reflecting a significant growth rate with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Market Scope

This report provides insights into the global mobile threat defense market, covering various aspects including market size, forecast, verticals, and competitive landscape. It also highlights the role of IT & telecom as the largest vertical due to the widespread use of mobile devices, desktop computers, and laptops storing critical information.

Key Insights

  • The IT & telecom sector holds the largest share in the Mobile Threat Defense market due to the need to secure devices storing sensitive data, passwords, and information. Mobile Threat Defense offers benefits such as cost savings, robust security, and rapid response to cyberattacks. The sector is projected to contribute around one-fifth of the market share by 2029.
  • The market competition analysis identifies Cisco Systems, Inc. and Broadcom, Inc. as major players in the market. Cisco's launch of new XDR solutions and advanced features for Duo MFA demonstrates their commitment to enhancing security. Innovators like BlackBerry Limited, Sophos Group PLC, and SAP SE are also making significant contributions.
  • The adoption of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and Mobile Threat Management (MTM) drives market growth. EMM manages security solutions on operating systems, while MTM focuses on security solutions on mobile devices. The deployment of both EMM and MTM provides access to various functions such as device management, real-time monitoring, and GPS tracking.
  • The demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies in organizations is growing, leading to a need for secure mobile devices and network infrastructure. Protecting corporate and personal data while maintaining privacy drives the demand for robust security solutions in the market.
  • Lack of understanding about cybersecurity and potential security threats is a restraining factor for market growth. Cybercriminals target both individuals and organizations, exploiting vulnerabilities and stealing sensitive data. The lack of awareness about mobile device security solutions inhibits market growth.

Scope of the Study

The study covers various aspects of the mobile threat defense market:

  • Component (Software, Services)
  • Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows, Others)
  • Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise)
  • Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises)
  • Vertical (IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, Retail & Ecommerce, Others)

Key Market Players

Several prominent companies are profiled in the report, including:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Broadcom, Inc.
  • VMware, Inc.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc.
  • Micro Focus International PLC
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
  • SolarWinds Corporation
  • Sophos Group PLC
  • BlackBerry Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k06v7h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Artificial Retina Market to Witness Steady 7.5% Growth by 2031, Addressing Vision Impairment and Blindness

Montblanc, Parker, and More: Key Players Fuel Growth of the Luxury Pens Market to 2031

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.