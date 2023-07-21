Rising Adoption of CAD/CAM and International Quality Standards Boosting the Global Metrology Services Market to 2028

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metrology Services Market (2023-2028) by Product, Services, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metrology Services Market is estimated to be USD 1035.52 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2276.16 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17%.



Market Dynamics



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations



The Global Metrology Services Market is segmented based on Product, Servcies, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Coordinate Measuring Machines and Optical Digitizers & Scanners.

By Services, the market is classified into 3D Measurement, Product Quality Optimization, Quality Control and Inspection, and Reverse Engineering.

By Application, the market is classified into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and Power Generation.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3D Systems, Inc., Creaform, CyberOptics Corp., FARO Technologies, Inc., GOM Metrology, ZEISS International, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Metrology Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Metrology Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Metrology Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Analyst Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Industrial and Power Generation Applications

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of CAD/CAM and International Quality Standards in Metrology Services

4.1.3 Lack of Applicability of Existing Measuring Equipment

4.1.4 Development of Enhanced Metrology Services Software Packages

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Intensification in Design Complexity

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Finished Goods Coupled with Technological Advancements

4.3.2 Development of Outsourcing Trend for Dimensional Check in the Medical Sector

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Trained Machine Operators

4.4.2 Safety and Security Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of Covid-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Metrology Services Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coordinate Measuring Machines

6.2.1 Articulated Arm Machines

6.2.2 Bridge Machines

6.2.3 Gantry Machines

6.2.4 Horizontal Arm Machines

6.3 Optical Digitizers and Scanners

6.3.1 3D Laser Scanners

6.3.2 Laser Trackers

6.3.3 White Light Scanners



7 Global Metrology Services Market, By Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace and Defense

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Industrial

7.5 Power Generation



8 Global Metrology Services Market, By Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 3D Measurement

8.3 6.3 Product Quality Optimization

8.4 6.4 Quality Control and Inspection

8.5 6.5 Reverse Engineering



9 Americas' Metrology Services Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Metrology Services Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Metrology Services Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Metrology Services Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 3D Systems, Inc.

14.2 Automated Precision, Inc.

14.3 Baker Hughes Co.

14.4 Bruker Corp.

14.6 Chotest Technology, Inc.

14.7 Creaform

14.8 CyberOptics Corp.

14.9 FARO Technologies, Inc.

14.10 GOM Metrology

14.11 Hexagon AB

14.12 Intertek Group PLC

14.13 Jenoptik Ag

14.14 Keyence Corp.

14.15 KLA Corp.

14.16 Mitutoyo Corp.

14.17 Nikon Corp.

14.18 Perceptron, Inc.

14.19 Renishaw PLC

14.20 SGS Group

14.21 Trescal SA

14.22 ZEISS International



15 Appendix

15.1 Questionnaire

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems, Inc.

Automated Precision, Inc.

Baker Hughes Co.

Bruker Corp.

Chotest Technology, Inc.

Creaform

CyberOptics Corp.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM Metrology

Hexagon AB

Intertek Group PLC

Jenoptik Ag

Keyence Corp.

KLA Corp.

Mitutoyo Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Perceptron, Inc.

Renishaw PLC

SGS Group

Trescal SA

ZEISS International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1b7umt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets