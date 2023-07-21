Rising Adoption of CAD/CAM and International Quality Standards Boosting the Global Metrology Services Market to 2028

21 Jul, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metrology Services Market (2023-2028) by Product, Services, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Metrology Services Market is estimated to be USD 1035.52 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2276.16 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17%.
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentations
The Global Metrology Services Market is segmented based on Product, Servcies, Application, and Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Coordinate Measuring Machines and Optical Digitizers & Scanners.
- By Services, the market is classified into 3D Measurement, Product Quality Optimization, Quality Control and Inspection, and Reverse Engineering.
- By Application, the market is classified into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and Power Generation.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3D Systems, Inc., Creaform, CyberOptics Corp., FARO Technologies, Inc., GOM Metrology, ZEISS International, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Metrology Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Metrology Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Metrology Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.2.3 Analyst Models
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Industrial and Power Generation Applications
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of CAD/CAM and International Quality Standards in Metrology Services
4.1.3 Lack of Applicability of Existing Measuring Equipment
4.1.4 Development of Enhanced Metrology Services Software Packages
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Intensification in Design Complexity
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Finished Goods Coupled with Technological Advancements
4.3.2 Development of Outsourcing Trend for Dimensional Check in the Medical Sector
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Trained Machine Operators
4.4.2 Safety and Security Concerns
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Impact of Covid-19
5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession
5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Metrology Services Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Coordinate Measuring Machines
6.2.1 Articulated Arm Machines
6.2.2 Bridge Machines
6.2.3 Gantry Machines
6.2.4 Horizontal Arm Machines
6.3 Optical Digitizers and Scanners
6.3.1 3D Laser Scanners
6.3.2 Laser Trackers
6.3.3 White Light Scanners
7 Global Metrology Services Market, By Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aerospace and Defense
7.3 Automotive
7.4 Industrial
7.5 Power Generation
8 Global Metrology Services Market, By Services
8.1 Introduction
8.2 3D Measurement
8.3 6.3 Product Quality Optimization
8.4 6.4 Quality Control and Inspection
8.5 6.5 Reverse Engineering
9 Americas' Metrology Services Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Metrology Services Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Metrology Services Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Metrology Services Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 3D Systems, Inc.
14.2 Automated Precision, Inc.
14.3 Baker Hughes Co.
14.4 Bruker Corp.
14.6 Chotest Technology, Inc.
14.7 Creaform
14.8 CyberOptics Corp.
14.9 FARO Technologies, Inc.
14.10 GOM Metrology
14.11 Hexagon AB
14.12 Intertek Group PLC
14.13 Jenoptik Ag
14.14 Keyence Corp.
14.15 KLA Corp.
14.16 Mitutoyo Corp.
14.17 Nikon Corp.
14.18 Perceptron, Inc.
14.19 Renishaw PLC
14.20 SGS Group
14.21 Trescal SA
14.22 ZEISS International
15 Appendix
15.1 Questionnaire
