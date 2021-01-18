Rising Adoption of Innovative Food and Beverages Techniques Fuels Demand Opportunities in Self-heating Food Packaging Market

ALBANY, N.Y, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-heating food packaging is latest packaging technique that is gaining immense popularity owing to a plethora of advantages it offers. Convenient and instant use, time and energy efficiency, and packaging at adequate temperature are some of the key advantages of self heating food packaging technique.

In the latest technique, the addition of chemical substances in the food packaging allows to do away with the need for external heating or microwave of food and beverages. Cans, pouches, and bottles are some of the popular options available in the self-heating food packaging market.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research are of the opinion that the global self-heating food packaging market will grow at CAGR of ~3% and gain the valuation of approximately 1.3X than present size by the end of assessment period 2019–2027. Thus, the market for self-heating food packaging is estimated to gather the revenues of ~US$ 77 Mn by 2027 end

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market: Major Takeaways

In remote high altitude areas and cold climatic conditions, it is critical to heat food prior to its consumption. However due to inaccessibility to any tools in these areas, earlier it was difficult to perform this activity. Self-heating food packaging has surfaced as a perfect solution to this issue. Thus, growing adoption of these new solutions in many regions is likely to generate promising sales opportunities in the global self-heating food packaging market in the upcoming years.

In recent period, there is remarkable growth in the use of self-heating food packaging among major worldwide population. One of the key reasons supporting this scenario is the ability of these packaging systems to allow for instant heating of food and beverages products prior to consumption with no need of fire, stove, or oven.

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

The global self-heating food packing market is likely to expand at prodigious pace in the upcoming years. This growth is on the back of increased urbanization and growing trend of on-the-go food packaging in all worldwide locations.

In recent few years, there is considerable growth in the expansion of various advanced packaging technologies. In addition to this, there is noteworthy growth in the adoption of various intelligent packaging devices such as sensors, time-temperature indicators, self-cooling, and self-heating containers with embedded electronic displays. These are some of the important factors propelling the expansion of the self-heating food packaging market.

The rising trend of personalization, increased preference toward the use of holistic products, and introduction of new-patented self-heating food packaging technologies are some of the key factors boosting the growth opportunities for vendors working in the global self-heating food packaging market.

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The presence of many small-sized and unorganized players makes the competitive landscape of the global self-heating food packing market high intense. To maintain leading position, several enterprises are growing the use of various strategies.

Majority of players in the self-heating food packing market are adopting the strategy of research and development activities. Through this strategy, they are achieving technological advancements in their products. This scenario shows that the global self-heating food packaging market will expand at rapid pace throughout assessment period 2019–2027.

Some key players in the self-heating food packaging market are:

The 42 Degrees Company

Tempra Technology

Heat Food & Drink Ltd

ScaldoPack

HeatGen, LLC.

Luxfer Magtech Inc.

