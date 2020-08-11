Rising Adoption of Veganism Due to Alarming Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Bring Considerable Growth Opportunities for Yellow Pea Protein Market, Predicts TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ascending health and environment-related concerns may bring expanding growth for the yellow pea protein market throughout the forecast period of 2020-2030. In addition, the growing influence of yellow pea protein in the pet industry is adding extra stars of growth. The high nutritional properties and low-fat content make yellow pea protein a perfect addition to pet food. Therefore, this aspect may help in raising the growth graph of the yellow pea protein market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after conducting extensive research on every growth parameter, have prophesied the global yellow pea protein market to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.1 percent through the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global yellow pea protein market is anticipated at ~US$ 1.7 bn by the end of 2020 and is extrapolated to reach ~US$ 3.1 bn by 2030.

The swelling number of consumers switching to plant-based food products may serve as a prominent growth generator for the yellow pea protein market. The growing number of new entrants introducing food products laced with yellow pea protein may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the yellow pea protein market between 2020 and 2030.

Yellow Pea Protein Market: Major Findings

The organic yellow pea protein market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1 percent while the conventional yellow pea protein market may dominate with ~93 percent market share in 2030

Based on end use, the food processing segment is dominating with 50 percent market share and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6 percent across the assessment period

Sports nutrition segment may acquire ~26 percent of market share in 2020

On the basis of processing type, the dry processing segment is leading with 68 percent share in 2020 and the wet processing segment is expanding at a CAGR of 5.8 percent through the forecast period

From the geographical perspective, North America may contribute substantially, emerging as a leading growth contributor

may contribute substantially, emerging as a leading growth contributor East Asia is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 8.4 percent by 2030

Yellow Pea Protein Market: Growth Dimensions

The shifting preference of people to a plant-based diet for losing weight on the back of the high prevalence of disorders associated with obesity may bring efficient growth for the yellow pea protein market. The use of multiple channels for the distribution of products by varied channels may sow the seeds of growth across the yellow pea protein market.

The increasing use of yellow pea protein products as a substitute to conventional ingredients may serve as a boon for the growth of the yellow pea protein market

Acquisition of local organizations by multinational companies is leading to the strengthening of supply chain and easy raw material availability, eventually assisting the growth of the yellow pea protein market

Adoption of a vegan lifestyle by a considerable populace may assist in the growth of the yellow pea protein market greatly

Is COVID-19 a Boon or Bane for Yellow Pea Protein Market?

Every sector across the globe has been negatively affected by the lockdowns implemented by numerous countries on the grounds of the COVID-19 outbreak. The yellow pea protein market has also been affected minimally due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Therefore, disturbance in the supply chain may turn out to be a growth dampener.

However, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases like COVID-19 is leading to a switch in food preferences. A large populace is now moving toward vegetarianism and thus, this aspect may serve as a beneficial growth factor for the yellow pea protein market.

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein

By End Use

Food Processing

Meat Alternatives



Bakery Products



Confectionery



Snacks & Cereals



Meat-based Products



Functional Beverages



Others

Animal Feed

Livestock



Cattle





Swine





Poultry



Pet Food



Aquafeed

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Processing Type

Dry Processing

Wet Processing

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

