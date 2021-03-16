Rising Awareness about Cleanliness and Hygiene across Public Places to Sow the Seeds of Growth across the Forecast Period of 2020-2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology has penetrated across all sectors and businesses around the world. The street sweeper market is no stranger to this technology penetration. The rapid rate of urbanization and industrialization has led to the formation of many cities and urban pockets across all regions. These cities need to be maintained by government bodies. Cleanliness is an important aspect of maintenance. Thus, the rising need for cleanliness is directly proportional to the growth of the street sweeper market.

Street sweeping machines are used for cleaning the streets with or without human intervention. Physical sweeping is a tedious task and these machines reduce the physical strain faced by the street sweepers. Thus, these benefits serve as growth generators for the street sweeper market. The development of high-capacity street sweeping machines by the players is adding to the revenues of the street sweeper market.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) team has conducted detailed and scrutinized research on all the aspects related to the street sweeper market. Competitive insights, the latest trends, and the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the street sweeper market are some of the vital factors monitored closely by the TMR team.

The TMR team has projected the global street sweeper market to record a CAGR of 3.5 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global street sweeper market is extrapolated to surpass US$ 6.6 bn by the end of the assessment period.

The high rate of urbanization and globalization is proving to be a profitable growth opportunity for the street sweeper market. The government bodies of numerous counties, towns, and cities are increasing their efforts on maintaining cleanliness in the vicinity. Thus, these factors serve as growth contributors for the street sweeper market.

Street Sweeper Market: Bird's Eye View

The TMR analysts highlight the growing influence of high-tech street sweeping machines, which serve as the prominent growth contributors. The analysts further shed light on the slow penetration of street sweeper machines in densely populated countries such as China and India as a vital growth restraint for the street sweeper market.

The analysts advise the players in the street sweeper market to customize street sweeping machines that are apt for use in countries like China and India. The analysts also advise the players to accelerate the availability of e-street sweepers.

Key Findings of the Report

Electric Street Sweeper Machines to Play a Crucial Role in Growth Expansion

The inclination of numerous government bodies and private organizations toward sustainability has urged the players in the street sweeper market to develop electric or hybrid street machines for sweeping the streets. They help in reducing the carbon footprint around the world which is a prime objective of many countries. Thus, the acceleration in the production of electric sweeper machines will add extra stars of growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Demand for Automatic Sweeper Machines

Human exposure to dirt and other elements present on the street is dangerous and can lead to increased COVID-19 transmission levels. The growing impact of the pandemic has led many municipal bodies to implement automatic sweeper machines across their areas. Therefore, this aspect will bring intensive growth opportunities for the street sweeper market across the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Barring the strict lockdown restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the global street sweeper market will observe moderate growth during the tenure of 2020-2030.

