Rising Awareness of Dental Health Fuels Demand for Dental Liners and Bases, With Innovative Materials Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Liners and Bases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental liners and bases market has demonstrated significant growth, achieving a market size of US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. Analysts project continued expansion in the years ahead, with the market expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2028, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.26% during the period of 2023-2028.

Dental liners and bases are essential materials that enhance restorative and prosthodontic care for patients. They are commonly placed between cavity preparations to prevent the harmful effects of bacterial toxins on the pulp. These materials, including varnish, calcium hydroxide, zinc phosphate, glass ionomer, and resin, are applied in thin or thick layers, offering various benefits such as sealing dentin, reducing postoperative sensitivity, and providing strength and radiopacity.

Dental Liners and Bases Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of periodontal diseases among young adults worldwide is driving market growth. Dental liners and bases play a crucial role in reducing postoperative sensitivity by forming a strong bond with the tooth and sealing tooth structure to protect against microleakage.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of advanced dental procedures for maintaining oral health and restoring teeth aesthetically and functionally is contributing to market expansion. Manufacturers are continually innovating their products, incorporating polymers and silver into the prime material and utilizing materials like zinc oxide eugenol and resin-modified glass ionomers with bactericidal properties.

These innovations are driving market growth. Moreover, dental liners and bases are widely adopted for dental sealing, pulpal protection, thermal insulation, and stimulating secondary dentine formation. Factors such as the aging population's susceptibility to dental diseases, rising consumer spending power, growth in the healthcare industry, and favorable government initiatives promoting dental care are further bolstering market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The comprehensive report provides insights into key trends within each sub-segment of the global dental liners and bases market and offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on material and end user.

Breakup by Material:

  • Zinc Oxide Eugenol
  • Glass Ionomer
  • Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Dental Clinics
  • Research and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry includes key players such as 3M Company, Bisco Industries, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corporation, Pulpdent Corporation, Shofu Inc., and VOCO GmbH.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. What was the size of the global dental liners and bases market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global dental liners and bases market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving the global dental liners and bases market?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dental liners and bases market?
  5. What is the breakup of the global dental liners and bases market based on the material?
  6. What is the breakup of the global dental liners and bases market based on the end user?
  7. What are the key regions in the global dental liners and bases market?
  8. Who are the key players/companies in the global dental liners and bases market?

Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market Report 2023-2029: Innovations in Polymer Science Fuel Growth, Rising Consumer Awareness Drives Demand

The "Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Synthetic, Natural), Polymer (PEEK, PTFE, PHAs, PVC, Others),...
Rapid Localization and Technological Advancements Transform China's Passenger Car Radar Industry

The "Passenger Car Radar Industry, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. China's passenger car radar industry is...
