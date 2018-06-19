Rising Awareness of Gluten Allergies Might Be Easier to Accommodate Thanks to Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Being healthy for some has to be an active choice. Allergies may harshly damage a person's health if not taken seriously and, as a result, some people have to be very careful about the kind of products they consume. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, can provide discounts to its members on grocery items that might make it easier to buy allergy safe foods that can sometimes be more expensive.

Gluten allergies can be particularly hard to work around in a society that enjoys wheat products so much. Breads, cereals, pastas and beer, unless specifically made to be gluten-free, are out as an option. Those are just some of the food items that a person with gluten intolerances would have to avoid, but there are several non-food items that have to be avoided too, depending on the level of sensitivity. Certain chapsticks, vitamins and medications may all have gluten in them which makes carefully checking the label important. "Avoiding products that contain allergens can be difficult for a lot of reasons. Like, if a person only recently found out they're allergic to gluten but pasta is one of their favorite things, that can be kind of hard to handle," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Gluten-free alternatives also have a tendency to be pricier than their gluten-laden counterparts, which can mean people who could greatly benefit from eating gluten-free might still avoid doing so. FEBC offers everyday discounts for things like groceries that might make eating gluten-free a more viable option for those who need to. "FEBC wants to help people to have a better chance at living their best life, be it through eating right, exercising more or other ways, and the discounts we offer may be able to help our members do just that," said Martinez.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

