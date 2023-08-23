Rising Bakery Product and Alcoholic Beverage Consumption Fuel Global Bioethanol Yeast Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioethanol Yeast Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioethanol yeast market is poised for substantial growth, transitioning from $15.79 billion in 2022 to an estimated $17.92 billion in 2023.

This impressive expansion reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a positive trajectory, reaching a valuation of $29.02 billion by 2027 and maintaining a CAGR of 12.8%.

Key Market Players

Prominent entities in the bioethanol yeast market include:

Associated British Foods PLC.

Novozymes A/S

AB Mauri

Lallemand Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Foodchem International Corporation

Omega Yeast Labs LLC

Biorigin

Lesaffre

Chr. Hansen A/S

Alto Ingredients

Leiber GmbH

Green Plains Inc.

POET LLC

Oriental Yeast Co Ltd.

Alltech

Insights into Bioethanol Yeast

Bioethanol yeast represents a specialized yeast type producing ethanol through fermentation.

Its applications encompass bread, beer, and wine production.

Emerging Trend: Product Innovations

The bioethanol yeast market experiences a growing trend in product innovations.

Leading companies prioritize research and development for continuous product enhancement.

Regional Dynamics: Europe Leads the Way

Europe commands the largest market share in 2022.

commands the largest market share in 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the fastest growth within the projected period.

Catalyst for Growth: Rise in Bakery Product and Alcoholic Beverage Consumption

Increasing consumption of bakery goods and alcoholic beverages fuels market expansion.

Bioethanol yeast contributes to the preparation of bakery products and alcoholic beverages.

Market Segmentation and Landscape

Market Segmentation:

Type:

Yeast Extract



Autolyzed Yeast

Applications:

Food



Animal Feed



Biofuel



Cleaning and Disinfection



Others

