Rising Bakery Product and Alcoholic Beverage Consumption Fuel Global Bioethanol Yeast Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioethanol Yeast Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioethanol yeast market is poised for substantial growth, transitioning from $15.79 billion in 2022 to an estimated $17.92 billion in 2023.

This impressive expansion reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a positive trajectory, reaching a valuation of $29.02 billion by 2027 and maintaining a CAGR of 12.8%.

Key Market Players

Prominent entities in the bioethanol yeast market include:

  • Associated British Foods PLC.
  • Novozymes A/S
  • AB Mauri
  • Lallemand Inc.
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V
  • Foodchem International Corporation
  • Omega Yeast Labs LLC
  • Biorigin
  • Lesaffre
  • Chr. Hansen A/S
  • Alto Ingredients
  • Leiber GmbH
  • Green Plains Inc.
  • POET LLC
  • Oriental Yeast Co Ltd.
  • Alltech

Reasons to Choose This Report

  • Gain an expansive global perspective, spanning over 50 geographies.
  • Understand COVID-19's impact and the market's response as conditions improve.
  • Assess the implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on agriculture, energy, minerals, and the market's overall dynamics.
  • Evaluate how heightened global inflation influences market growth.
  • Formulate region-specific strategies backed by local insights and analysis.
  • Identify promising growth segments for strategic investments.
  • Harness predictive data and market trends to outperform competitors.
  • Leverage the latest market shares for customer insights.
  • Measure your performance against industry rivals.
  • Enhance your presentations with high-quality data and analysis.

Insights into Bioethanol Yeast

  • Bioethanol yeast represents a specialized yeast type producing ethanol through fermentation.
  • Its applications encompass bread, beer, and wine production.

Emerging Trend: Product Innovations

  • The bioethanol yeast market experiences a growing trend in product innovations.
  • Leading companies prioritize research and development for continuous product enhancement.

Regional Dynamics: Europe Leads the Way

  • Europe commands the largest market share in 2022.
  • Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the fastest growth within the projected period.

Catalyst for Growth: Rise in Bakery Product and Alcoholic Beverage Consumption

  • Increasing consumption of bakery goods and alcoholic beverages fuels market expansion.
  • Bioethanol yeast contributes to the preparation of bakery products and alcoholic beverages.

Market Segmentation and Landscape

Market Segmentation:

  • Type:
    • Yeast Extract
    • Autolyzed Yeast
  • Applications:
    • Food
    • Animal Feed
    • Biofuel
    • Cleaning and Disinfection
    • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bioethanol Yeast Market Characteristics

3. Bioethanol Yeast Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bioethanol Yeast Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Bioethanol Yeast Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Bioethanol Yeast Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Bioethanol Yeast Market

5. Bioethanol Yeast Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Bioethanol Yeast Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Bioethanol Yeast Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Bioethanol Yeast Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Bioethanol Yeast Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Yeast Extract
  • Autolyzed Yeast

6.2. Global Bioethanol Yeast Market, Segmentation By Genus, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Saccharomyces
  • Kluyveromyces

6.3. Global Bioethanol Yeast Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Active
  • Instant
  • Fresh

6.4. Global Bioethanol Yeast Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Food
  • Animal Feed
  • Biofuel
  • Cleaning And Disinfection
  • Other Applications

7. Bioethanol Yeast Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Bioethanol Yeast Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Bioethanol Yeast Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

