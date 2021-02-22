Rising Bank Launches Mortgage Loans, Insurance & Zelle on its Digital Platform

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Bank, a digital bank delivering convenient access to market-leading financial products with some of the best available interest rates, has expanded its product suite to include mortgage loans and insurance. Rising Bank customers have also gained access to Zelle ®.

Rising Bank has expanded into the mortgage sector to help homeowners with home loan options. Whether customers are looking to buy or refinance, Rising Bank helps remove the complexity from home borrowing. With competitive rates and personalized service, Rising Bank offers customized financial solutions on an easy-to-use digital platform. Conventional loans as well as VA, FHA and USDA loans are available in 13 states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Rising Bank also has expanded into offering a wide variety of insurance coverage options from home to business . To match the wide range of consumer and enterprise needs, it works with more than 40 carriers. Rising Bank customers can quickly compare and select insurance solutions for vehicle, property and business insurance, life insurance and specialty insurance.

In addition, Rising Bank customers now have access to Zelle ®, a fast and free way to send and receive money among people who are known and trusted. Zelle® enables transfer of payments using the preferred email address or mobile number of the trusted recipient. For enrolled recipients, money is typically delivered directly to the designated bank account within minutes.

"As we expand into mortgage and insurance, we believe our customers will continue to be delighted by our great interest rates and a seamless digital experience," said Rising Bank President Dale Oberkfell . "At Rising Bank, our work is about transforming lives through banking – offering a seamless customer experience that helps clients accumulate long-term wealth with tools that meet their needs."

Designed to deliver an intuitive and easy-to-use digital banking experience, Rising Bank was established in 2019 and provides state-of-the-art cybersecurity for users across all Internet-connected devices, including smart phones, tablets and computers. Customers can open a new account in fewer than five minutes, and all Rising Bank accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per individual account and up to $500,000 per joint account.

For more information, visit https://www.risingbank.com.

About Rising Bank

