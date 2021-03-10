Rising Book Sales and Bestsellers in 2020 During COVID19

Using data drill downs, speedometers, interactive infographics and charts, the dashboard displays demographic profiles of book buyers by age groups, spend metrics and readership interests in a simple-to-read, easy comprehendible approach for all to review and digest.

Shadan Malik, CEO and founder of iDashboards commented, "In celebrating World Book Day, we wanted to analyze America's love for books and reading habits. Numbers sometimes hide a story in plain sight, and we are delighted to share our findings."

For additional information about this World Book Day Dashboard Click Here https://gallery.idashboards.com/show/worldbookday

About iDashboards:

iDashboards is a market leader in turning complex data and organizational information from multiple sources into readily identifiable visual graphics and measurement solutions for managers to use as a success platform to help them make better decisions. iDashboards has over 3,000 clients and operates both domestically and internationally. Visit iDashboards at www.idashboards.com

