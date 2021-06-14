Rising Carbon Emission Concerns are Fueling Gasoline Direct Injection Demand: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gasoline direct injection market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14% during the year 2021-2031, as per a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI). Gasoline direct injection technology in spark-ignition (SI) engines is gaining rapid traction, especially in high performing vehicles.

Emission regulations across the globe are promoting technological developments in the automotive industry. For example, the European Union (EU) as per the Paris agreement, has committed to set a cap on greenhouse emission at 40% for its reduction by 2030.

Additionally, the EU has set a net-zero greenhouse emission target to be achieved by 2050, which is encouraging players in the automobile industry to manufacture efficient gasoline direct injection (GDI) products, boosting the growth of the market.

Similarly, in the U.S., the EPA has partnered with NHTSA to launch Safer Affordable Fuel Efficient (SAFE) vehicle models for years 2021-2026, which will provide growth opportunities for the gasoline direct injection market.

Short-term regulations imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted operations in the automotive and transportation sector, affecting the aftermarket sales and market prospects.

The shortage in supply has caused a slump in the automotive sector. However, growth prospects for the upcoming decade seem bright for the market with gradual shift to pre-pandemic activities, as per the study by ESOMAR-certified firm FMI.

"Application of 4 stroke engines across automotive industries is a key factor which is supporting the demand for gasoline direct injection," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

As per FMI analysis, application of gasoline direct injection technology in 4 stroke engines is estimated to account for major market share throughout the projection period.

The U.S. will showcase growth opportunities due to the steady increasing in on-road vehicles and automobile production in the country. Additionally, easy access to new technologies will propel the demand for gasoline direct injections in the near future.

The New Energy Vehicle Credit schemes proposed by the Chinese government will offer growth opportunities for market players in China .

. Government of India has changed the vehicular emission standards from BS-IV to BS-VI in April 2020 . The adoption of Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle Policy will boost the demand for GDI systems in India .

has changed the vehicular emission standards from BS-IV to BS-VI in . The adoption of Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle Policy will boost the demand for GDI systems in . In Germany , companies such as Volkswagen and BMW have launched turbocharges, direct injection gasoline engines, which will propel the sales and revenue throughout the forecast period.

Prominent Drivers

Comprising components such as electronic control units, fuel pumps, sensors, fuel injections and gasoline direct injections, attributing to their usage in high performance vehicle, will attract the manufacturers' interest and generate demand.

Increasing adoption of GDI systems in compact and mid-sized vehicles will create growth opportunities through the forecast period.

Sales through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will boost the sales in the market across various regions.

Key Restraints

High production and purchase costs will negatively impact the gasoline direct injection market growth.

Reduction in demand for internal combustion engines will hinder the sales of the product.

Rising issues in terms of certain emissions in the gasoline direct injection systems will affect the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to FMI's study, prominent players in the moderately fragmented market are showing preference towards research & development activities in order to improve product functionality. Additionally, they are showcasing inclination for acquisitions and collaborations to gain competitive edge. For instance:

In May 2019 , Delphi Technologies launched a new 500-bar gasoline direct injection system, which provided up to 40% increase in pressure and reduced emissions by 50%.

, Delphi Technologies launched a new 500-bar gasoline direct injection system, which provided up to 40% increase in pressure and reduced emissions by 50%. In May 2021 , Ferrari unveiled a revamped V12 engine for its 812 model for its limited-edition range of Competizione A and Competizione vehicle versions, aligning with the strict emission regulations showcasing direct fuel injection management strategy.

, Ferrari unveiled a revamped V12 engine for its 812 model for its limited-edition range of Competizione A and Competizione vehicle versions, aligning with the strict emission regulations showcasing direct fuel injection management strategy. In September 2020 , Bosch announced the launch of its new EVO spark plug for new variants of turbocharge gasoline direct injection engines. The product displays an improved design to minimize the risk of irregular combustion, which is common in modern engines.

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in gasoline direct injection market include

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive Plc

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics NV

TI Group Automotive Systems, LLC

More Insights on FMI's Gasoline Direct Injection Market

The latest market study on global gasoline direct injection market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Stroke Type

2 Stroke

4 Stroke

Vehicle Type

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America (U.S. & Canada )

(U.S. & ) Latin America ( Mexico , Brazil , Argentina , Chile , Peru , & Rest of LATAM)

( , , , , , & Rest of LATAM) Europe ( Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , BENELUX, Nordic, Russia , Poland , CIS Countries & Rest of Europe )

( , U.K., , , , BENELUX, Nordic, , , CIS Countries & Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey , South Africa , Israel , & Rest of MEA)

and (GCC Countries, , , , & Rest of MEA) Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan ( China , India , ASEAN, South Korea , Australia , & Rest of APEJ)

