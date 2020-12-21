Rising Cases of Coronavirus Drive Stupendous Sales Opportunities in Smart Hospitals Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart hospitals refer to technically and digitally advanced hospitals that redesign, optimize, or create clinical procedures with superior digital infrastructure facilities. Smart hospitals are digitally connected hospitals with an ability to offer valuable services, operational efficiency, and high quality care to patients. Thus, growing adoption of advanced technologies is healthcare sector is expected to boost the expansion of the global smart hospitals market in the upcoming years.

According to analysts at TMR, the global smart hospitals market is estimated to expand at prodigious pace during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key factors attributed to this expansion is increased research and development activities by market stakeholders to develop humanoid robots.

Key Findings of Smart Hospitals Market Report

The global smart hospitals market is likely to grow at promising CAGR and account for around US$ 221.3 Bn by 2030 end.

by 2030 end. In 2019, total valuation of this market was approximately US$ 22.43 Bn .

. In terms of applications, the electronic health records & clinical workflow was leading market segment in 2019.

Based on connectivity, wireless was prominent market segment in 2019.

North America was dominant region in smart hospitals market during 2019.

Smart Hospitals Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global smart hospitals market is likely to show prodigious growth during assessment period 2020–2030. This growth is attributed to many factors. Some of the important factors driving market expansion are technological advancements, growing digitization, and increased incorporation of artificial intelligence and Internet of things.

In recent period, there is remarkable growth in various infectious diseases including coronavirus. As a result, enterprises working in the global smart hospitals market are taking initiatives to grow awareness about these diseases and promote the development of smart hospitals in all worldwide locations. This factor is likely to generate remarkable expansion avenues in the market for smart hospitals in the forthcoming years.

With increased acceptance of smart hospitals, healthcare professionals in these setups are inclined toward growing the use of connected medical assistance and electronic health records. Owing to rising use of these digital technologies, healthcare sector across the globe is gaining the ability to offer effective, safe, and patient-centric care services to all patients. Apart from this, the administrative and clinical services are becoming more precise and personalized. On the back of all these factors, it is clear that the global smart hospitals market will experience lucrative avenues in the upcoming period.

Smart Hospitals Market: Competitive Assessment

Presence of many well-entrenched players makes the competitive landscape of the global smart hospitals market quite intense. Thus, market enterprises are utilizing diverse business strategies to gain competitive edge over other competitors.

Many vendors in the smart hospitals market are strengthening their product portfolio. Apart from this, several enterprises are concentrated on incorporation of technological advancements. Growing number of mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations is indicative of the promising growth of the global smart hospitals market in the forthcoming years.

The list of important companies working in the smart hospitals market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Cerner Corporation, Medtronic, STANLEY Healthcare, Honeywell International, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Capsule Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, and Microsoft.

