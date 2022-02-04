Rising Cases of Depression and Anxiety due to Covid-19 to Stimulate the Demand for Mindfulness Mediation Apps

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mindfulness meditation apps market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 180 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2032. The market is also likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The demand for mindfulness mediation apps has increased by 8% from 2016 to 2020. The growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles in youths has encouraged the promotion of the usage of meditation apps. Therefore, usage of such apps has increased since then.

According to the World Health Organization, about 246 million people worldwide suffer from depression. Anxiety, bipolar illness, and other mental health concerns are the most common issues that today's generation is dealing with.

Finance-related issues, marital troubles, and work-related stress have all contributed to an individual's stress level rising. This is expected to be yet another important aspect that will increase the use of medication applications and, as a result spurring the market.

Patients suffering from depression, anxiety, and other mental problems are expected to account for more than 40 million individuals in the United States, which is expected to fuel demand for mindful apps. Another lucrative market in the region is expected to be Canada. The rising prevalence of depression among teenagers and college students may increase demand for mindfulness meditation apps.

The COVID-19 outbreak put humans under a lot of mental stress. Humans had a variety of mental health concerns as a result of the unexpected global lockdown, including anxiety, depression, and other disorders. People all throughout the world suffered psychologically as a result of their inability to leave their homes. As a result of this mental tension, People began to gravitate toward spirituality, Yoga, and meditation. As a result, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the popularity of these apps skyrocketed.

Attributes Details Expected Market Value for 2022 US$ 80.34 Mn Forecasted Value for Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market in 2032 US$ 180 Mn Expected Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.4% CAGR

Key Takeaways:

The US Mindfulness mediation apps Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5% by end of the forecast period 2032

India Mindfulness mediation apps Market is one of the lucrative markets around the globe and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% by end of 2032.

By type, free mindfulness mediation apps are anticipated to grow 40% of the revenue through the assessment period.

By type, paid mindfulness mediation apps are anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2032.

Growth Drivers:

The growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, depression cases and anxiety is expected to boost the mindfulness meditation apps market growth.

The ease of using mindfulness meditation apps from one comfort zone is the biggest advantage for the users as features are more attractive and personal guidance workshops are expected to enhance the demand among the youths.

Competitive Landscape:

Various leading players in the Mindfulness mediation App are focusing on offering various features that are likely to give them the upper hand against the competitors.

In August 2021 , Headspace, an English American online company, specialising in meditation, and Ginger, announced plans to merge.

, Headspace, an English American online company, specialising in meditation, and Ginger, announced plans to merge. In June 2021 , Alium NFT and Europe's largest mindfulness App, Syntuition announced a collaboration.

, Alium NFT and largest mindfulness App, Syntuition announced a collaboration. In October 2021 , Breethe, a global meditation app, announced that it partnered with WW International, Inc., a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, to spread awareness regarding stress management and mindset in inculcating a healthy lifestyle

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Deep Relax

Smiling Mind

Inner Explorer Inc.

Stop, Breathe & Think PBC

The Mindfulness App

Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd.

Ten Percent Happier

Breethe

Insights Network Inc.

More valuable Insights on Mindfulness mediation App Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global Mindfulness mediation App Market analysing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the Mindfulness mediation App Market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

By Operating System:

Mindfulness Meditation Apps for iOS

Mindfulness Meditation Apps for Android

Mindfulness Meditation Apps for Other Operating Systems

By Type:

Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps

Free Mindfulness Meditation Apps

Key Questions covered in the Mindfulness meditation App Market Report

