Rising Cases of Insomnia and Other Sleep Disorders to Drive Growth in Sleep Supplement Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2034

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) identifies the sleep supplement market as a burgeoning space, fueled by growing awareness of sleep's vital role in health and well-being. The consequences of sleep deprivation, ranging from stress and anxiety to obesity and sleep apnea, drive consumer demand for effective solutions. Explore full report for insights & stakeholder opportunities.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation of the Global Sleep Supplement Market was around US$ 7.1 billion in 2023 and it is expected to show a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 12.9 billion by 2034.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Sleep Supplement Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18774

The sleep supplement market has been on the rise in recent years. The lack of sleep can cause various physical and psychological problems, such as stress, anxiety, bad lifestyle decisions, and depression, which leads to insomnia, primary medical conditions, obesity, sleep apnea, or other sleep disorders. However, to explore attractive ventures in the sleep supplement industry in the coming years, nutritional supplement manufacturers are focusing on producing and introducing effective supplements with the potential to meet consumers' demands and leverage market growth.

Report Scope as per Sleep Supplements Industry Analysis

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2034 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Countries Covered • USA • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Argentina • UK • Germany • Italy • Russia • Spain • France • BENELUX • India • Thailand • Indonesia • Malaysia • Japan • China • South Korea • Australia • New Zealand • Turkey • GCC • South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Sleep Supplement Market Segmentation: By Product Type: Minerals

Vitamin

Melatonin

Valerian root

Others By Source: Synthetic

Natural By Dosage Form: Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Liquid By Indication: Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Narcolepsy

Other sleep disorders By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Specialty Stores By Region: North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

"Supplement manufacturers have started producing a variety of sleep supplements to meet the rising product demand from people suffering from sleep disorders. Natural and herbal sleep aids are becoming popular among customers," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Melatonin is the leading segment of the market by product, holding approximately 35.8% market value.

market value. By source, synthetic sleep supplements are commonly manufactured and are highly adopted by consumers, accounting for a market share of 65.8%.

Tablets lead the market by dosage form, accounting for a share of 41.8% owing to the ease of availability of OTC medicine and ease of consumption over the other dosage forms.

owing to the ease of availability of OTC medicine and ease of consumption over the other dosage forms. Based on the indication, the demand for sleep supplements for treating insomnia accounts for a share of 42.1% of the market.

Among the distribution channels, retail pharmacies facilitate higher product sales compared to other channels.

Market Competition

As the demand for sleep supplements continues to surge, manufacturers are operating at full capacity to meet the growing consumer needs. This increase in demand can be attributed to a rise in concerns about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and an expanding patient pool seeking solutions for sleep disorders. The market for sleep supplements is characterized by fragmentation, with numerous local, emerging, and established players. These companies are actively engaged in launching new products and expanding their presence within the market.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Sandland Sleep

Makers Nutrition

OLLY

Galventa

Amorpacific

Wilson Lau

Som Sleep

Fuel 4 Ever

Nature Made

Kao

Spectrum Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Wholesome MedTech Pvt Ltd.

NUTRASCIENCE LABS

SMPNutra

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Recent Developments

In September 2022 , Amorpacific, under its beauty from within-brand Vital Beautie, a line of skincare and cosmetics from South Korea debuted a sleep aid supplement with a four-year R&D history called Good Sleep GABA 365. The South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) authorized the substance, created by the Amorepacific R&I Center, earlier this year for its safety and effectiveness in enhancing sleep quality with a daily consumption of 375 mg.

, Amorpacific, under its beauty from within-brand Vital Beautie, a line of skincare and cosmetics from debuted a sleep aid supplement with a four-year R&D history called Good Sleep GABA 365. The South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) authorized the substance, created by the Amorepacific R&I Center, earlier this year for its safety and effectiveness in enhancing sleep quality with a daily consumption of 375 mg. In July 2022 , the launch of FAST and SLEEP, the company's unique flagship products, was announced by family-owned nutritional supplement manufacturer Fuel 4 Ever. These all-natural powder formulas are meticulously created without fillers, colors, or other ingredients, a rarity in the supplement business to support gut health and healthy lives.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on sleep supplements in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017- 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global sleep supplement market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product – (minerals, vitamins, melatonin, valerian root, and others), source (synthetic and natural, by dosage form (tablets, capsules, powders, and liquid), indication (insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and other sleep disorders), by distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and specialty stores), across seven key regions of the world.

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here!

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

About the Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Consumer Products and Retail Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights